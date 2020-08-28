70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares climbed 168.7% to close at $2.11 on Thursday after the company delivered an open letter to the SandRidge Permian Trust, its unit holders, and the operator of its assets regarding an indication of interest to acquire the SandRidge Permian Trust and underlying assets.
- SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE: PER) shares rose 54.7% to close at $0.5425 following an open letter regarding an indication of acquisition interest from PEDEVCO.
- XPeng Inc. (NASDAQ: XPEV) gained 41.5% to close at $21.22 in its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Xpeng raised close to $1.5 billion proceeds in its IPO.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares surged 34.9% to close at $4.83. Barrington Research upgraded AutoWeb from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $10 price target.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares gained 32.2% to close at $4.2450 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $9. VBI Vaccines, on Wednesday, reported preclinical coronavirus program data and selection of clinical candidates with potential as one-dose vaccines.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) gained 26% to close at $6.74. Rekor Systems, earlier in the moth, posted a loss for the second quarter.
- Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ: DGLY) rose 25.4% to close at $2.57 after the company received a Notice of Allowance for US Patent Application 16/126,492 titled "Computer Program, Method, And System For Managing Multiple Data Recording Devices"
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 23.8% to close at $11.05. SunPower and Maxeon Solar Technologies closed spin-off transaction.
- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) rose 22.4% to close at $39.45. Builders FirstSource will be combining with BMC Stock Holdings in an all-stock merger.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) rose 21% to close at $23.09.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) climbed 20.2% to close at $6.07.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) gained 17.2% to close at $12.84. Veoneer and Qualcomm will collaborate to power next generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) gained 16.4% to close at $6.52. AMC is expecting to open an additional 170 locations beginning August 27.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) rose 16.1% to close at $6.29.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc. (NYSE: AIM) shares climbed 14.6% to close at $2.43 as the company said it was able to decrease SARS-CoV-2 infectious viral yields by 90% using new in vitro model.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) gained 14.5% to close at $3.80 on Thursday after dropping 17% on Wednesday. Pacific Ethanol, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) rose 14.2% to close at $8.45 after gaining 25% on Wednesday. voxeljet released Q2 results earlier in the month.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares climbed 13.5% to close at $4.88. The company reported better-than-expected FY20 preliminary results on Monday morning.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) surged 13.4% to close at $38.02. RumbleON, earlier during the month, released Q2 results.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) gained 11.4% to close at $17.83 after climbing around 11% on Wednesday.
- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) shares rose 10.8% to close at $4.30.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) rose 10.7% to close at $13.66 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) gained 8.4% to close at $30.24 after the company announced it will combine with BMC Stock Holdings in an all-stock merger.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) gained 8.1% to close at $12.03 after the company reported strong Q2 results.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) gained 7.9% to close at $111.29 after the company received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card rapid test and said it will ramp production to 50 million tests per month.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 7.7% to close at $4.20 after falling 13% on Wednesday. Urban One, last week, announced a $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) gained 7.2% to close at $15.06 after Stifel initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $22 price target.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) rose 5.3% to close at $132.15. Beyond Meat introduced 'a whole new way to shop beyond' with the launch of a new e-commerce site.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) gained 5.2% to close at $94.35 after the company announced an agreement to acquire Signal Sciences for roughly $775 million in cash and stock.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 5% to close at $20.24 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong guidance for Q3 and FY21.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) gained 4.5% to close at $70.30 after Goldman Sachs maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $84 to $96 per share.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) rose 4% to close at $43.91 after the reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) gained 3.1% to close at $5.11 after the company said the FDA has approved FoundationOne® Liquid CDx to serve as Rubraca® (rucaparib) companion diagnostic to identify eligible patients with BRCA1/2-mutant mCRPC.
Losers
- Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares dipped 49.5% to close at $19.00 on Thursday. SunPower and Maxeon Solar Technologies closed spin-off transaction.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dipped 31.5% to close at $2.85. Akers Biosciences and Premas Biotech reported SARS CoV-2 proof of concept results.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares declined 29.1% to close at $2.11.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) dropped 28.1% to close at $32.22.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares fell 28.1% to close at $0.65. Renren announced initiation of legal proceedings by subsidiary Kaixin against non-controlling shareholders of three of its dealerships.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) declined 26.5% to close at $8.40. Fluidigm shares jumped 30% on Wednesday after the company announced it has received emergency use authorization from the FDA for the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from COVID-19.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) dropped 24.1% to close at $4.35.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 23.5% to close at $1.04 after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal to $15.0 million.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) fell 22.3% to close at $2.69 after gaining 24% on Wednesday. Comstock reported Q2 results last week.
- Kaleido Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: KLDO) dipped 22.3% to close at $6.66. Kaleido Biosciences, earlier during the month, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) dropped 21.7% to close at $174.56. Quidel, last week, said it concluded Sofia SARS antigen investigation from Vermont.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 20% to close at $11.53. OraSure Technologies, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Global Indemnity Limited (NASDAQ: GBLI) dipped 19.3% to close at $20.14. Global Indemnity, earlier in the month, reported Q2 results.
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: AVDL) dropped 19.2% to close at $6.35. Avadel Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS.
- FTS International, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTSI) fell 18.9% to close at $3.30. FTS International, on Monday, announced an agreement with majority of its secured debtholders on restructuring support agreement to convert over $400 million of debt to equity.
- AlloVir, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALVR) fell 18.6% to close at $26.71.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares declined 17.8% to close at $3.7750.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) declined 17.7% to close at $3.31. OPKO, earlier during the month,announced the launch of GenomeXpress.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) dropped 17.1% to close at $19.38 after gaining 28% on Wednesday. Li Auto generated $1.1 billion through its IPO last month..
- General Moly, Inc. (NYSE: GMO) fell 16.5% to close at $0.1369 after jumping 52% on Wednesday. General Moly reported quarterly results last week.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) dropped 15.7% to close at $1.77 as the company priced its 4,540,541 share common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- American Virtual Cloud Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVCT) fell 15.7% to close at $4.62.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) dipped 15.4% to close at $2.20 after reporting Q2 results.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 14.9% to close at $14.84 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares declined 14.7% to close at $5.16 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLSK) fell 14.7% to close at $9.88. Last week, Cleanspark and International Land Alliance announced a microgrid development agreement.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) dipped 14.6% to close at $3.28 after dipping 44% on Wednesday. Garrett Motion said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 14.6% to close at $7.35.
- Arlo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARLO) dipped 14.4% to close at $5.84.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 13.2% to close at $11.42. Co-Diagnostics, on Tuesday, said Q2 sales increased by 1,503% to $24 million driven by its COVID-19 tests.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) dipped 13.2% to close at $2.37.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares fell 12.8% to close at $13.12. GenMark Diagnostics, last week, announced it submitted an emergency use authorization for its eSensor SARS-Coronavirus 2 test.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares dropped 11.8% to close at $26.13.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 10.3% to close at $1.6950 after dropping 20% on Wednesday. Mazurek Nathan filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Tuesday, August 25. The insider bought 1,000 shares at an average price of $1.40.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 8.1% to close at $3.54 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 7.4% to close at $45.14 after reporting Q2 results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 7.2% to close at $11.81. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported downbeat quarterly results earlier during the month.
