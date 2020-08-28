Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Friday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2020 4:18am   Comments
  • An advance report on U.S. international trade in goods for July is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect US goods deficit increasing to $73.0 billion in July from $71.0 billion in June.
  • Data on personal income and outlays for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. For July, analysts expect a 0.2% drop in income and a 1.5% rise for consumption.
  • Data on wholesale inventories for July will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. After declining 1.4% in June, wholesale inventories are likely to drop 0.6% in July.
  • The Chicago PMI for August is scheduled for release at 9:45 a.m. ET. The Chicago PMI is expected to fall slightly to 51.8 in August, versus a prior reading of 51.9.
  • The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for August will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET. Consumer sentiment is expected to remain unchanged at 72.8 versus the preliminary reading for August.
  • The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is scheduled for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on farm prices for July will be released at 3:00 p.m. ET.

