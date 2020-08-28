Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alibaba-Backed EV Maker Xpeng Shoots Up 41% On NYSE Debut After $1.5B IPO

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 28, 2020 3:48am   Comments
Share:
Alibaba-Backed EV Maker Xpeng Shoots Up 41% On NYSE Debut After $1.5B IPO

Chinese electric vehicle maker Xpeng Inc's (NYSE: XPEV) stock performed extremely well in its first day of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

What Happened: The company’s ADRs were on an uptick for the first half of the trading day and peaked at a high price of $25.

By the end of the market hours, XPEV was quoting $21.22, 41.4% higher than its IPO price. Xpeng raised close to $1.5 billion proceeds in its IPO.

Five years since incorporation, the Chinese company decided to issue over 99.7 million American Depository Shares (ADS) through NYSE. The IPO was originally priced between $11 to $13 per share. However a day before the IPO, the company announced that it would issue these shares at $15 per share.

Right from the time the opening bell rang, the stock maintained a consistent upward momentum till 1 pm. After gaining almost 67% by mid-day, the stock finally receded in the last three hours of trading hours.

Why It Matters:  Xpeng is already being pitted against well-established electric car companies like Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA).

The Chinese company has partnered with Blackberry Ltd. (NYSE: BB) to incorporate the mobile manufacturer’s automotive operating system to power Xpeng7.

The level 3 autonomous vehicle will deploy the IPU-03 autonomous driving domain controller by Blackberry.

With the increasing popularity and visible support from federal and state governments, electric car companies have more growth opportunities.

Price Action: In the after-market hours, Xpeng gained an additional 2.73% at $21.80.

Photo courtesy: Jengtingchen via Wikimedia

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA + BB)

California Approves $437M Funding To Build Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure
Tesla Is The Unnamed Company Targeted By Indicted Russian Hacker, Musk Attests
EV Maker Rivian Taps Former Tesla Exec As Top Engineer, Despite Employee Poaching Lawsuit
Tesla China Goes On Hiring Spree As Gigafactory Shanghai Expansion Continues
BlackBerry Continues Autonomous Vehicle Push With Xpeng Deal
Tesla Employee Stops Hacker from Installing Malware, Blackmailing Company: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews IPOs Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com