Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

EV Maker Rivian Taps Former Tesla Exec As Top Engineer, Despite Employee Poaching Lawsuit
Shivdeep Dhaliwal , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2020 9:43pm   Comments
Share:
EV Maker Rivian Taps Former Tesla Exec As Top Engineer, Despite Employee Poaching Lawsuit

Amazon.com, Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN)-backed Rivian Automotive Inc. has hired an executive who previously worked for more than a decade at Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) to lead its engineering team, Bloomberg reported Thursday.

What Happened: Nick Kalayjian will be joining the Plymouth, Michigan-based automaker as executive vice president of engineering and production, according to a Bloomberg source.

The former Tesla executive takes the place of Mark Vinnels, Rivian’s executive director of engineering, the person familiar with the matter revealed.

Kalayjian’s previous position is listed as senior vice president of Plenty, an indoor vertical farming company, on his LinkedIn profile. 

Why It Matters: The appointment comes as Rivian prepares to start production of its R1T pickup and R1S SUV by mid-2021, Bloomberg noted.

Although not a direct hire from Tesla, Kalayjian's appointment could reportedly further strain relations between the two automakers.

The Elon Musk-led company sued Rivian In July, alleging that the automaker was poaching its employees and stealing secrets. Tesla said there is an “alarming pattern” to Rivian’s employee poaching. 

This month, Rivian accused the rival automaker of damaging its reputation, and asked a court to dismiss the lawsuit, saying, two of the three claims Tesla made were untenable. 

The California-based automaker also sued a former employee last year for stealing secrets on behalf of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA)-backed Xpeng Motors

Price Action: Tesla shares closed nearly 4% higher at 2,238.75 on Thursday and gained 0.37% in the after-hours session.
 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN + BABA)

Amazon Takes On Apple, Fitbit And Garmin With New Halo Fitness Band
BlackBerry Continues Autonomous Vehicle Push With Xpeng Deal
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Amazon, Abbott Labs And More
For The Bold, This Leveraged ETF Provided Long-Term Rewards
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Meeting Expectations: Jobless Claims, GDP Leave Little Surprise, So Focus Could Turn To Powell
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bloomberg electric vehicles Elon Musk EVsNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com