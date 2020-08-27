Drilling Deep: Trucking Market 'On Fire'; Diesel Market Barely Notices Laura

Amit Mehrotra, the chief transportation analyst at Deutsche Bank, was on numerous analyst calls during the recently completed earnings season. He heard CEOs repeatedly report the same scenario: April was terrible, May was better, and the improvement continued into June and July.

But now Mehrotra says he is hearing that the trucking market is "on fire." He joins host John Kingston on Drilling Deep to discuss his take on the quarter, as well as the somewhat confrontational discussion he had with XPO Logistics, Inc. (NySe: XPO) on its earnings call.

Also on this week's edition, Kingston talks about why the diesel market reaction to Hurricane Laura is so restrained and so different from what has gone before. But what if this massive storm really does a lot of damage? Can the diesel market handle that?

That's all on this week's Drilling Deep.

