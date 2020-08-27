Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Drilling Deep: Trucking Market 'On Fire'; Diesel Market Barely Notices Laura
FreightWaves  
August 27, 2020 5:06pm   Comments
Share:
Drilling Deep: Trucking Market 'On Fire'; Diesel Market Barely Notices Laura

Amit Mehrotra, the chief transportation analyst at Deutsche Bank, was on numerous analyst calls during the recently completed earnings season. He heard CEOs repeatedly report the same scenario: April was terrible, May was better, and the improvement continued into June and July.

But now Mehrotra says he is hearing that the trucking market is "on fire." He joins host John Kingston on Drilling Deep to discuss his take on the quarter, as well as the somewhat confrontational discussion he had with XPO Logistics, Inc. (NySe: XPO) on its earnings call.

Also on this week's edition, Kingston talks about why the diesel market reaction to Hurricane Laura is so restrained and so different from what has gone before. But what if this massive storm really does a lot of damage? Can the diesel market handle that?

That's all on this week's Drilling Deep.

More articles by John Kingston
Drilling Deep: Efficiency challenges facing intermodal rail
Drilling Deep: The US Postal Service at a crossroads
Drilling Deep: Loan forgiveness is the next big step as PPP moves toward its completion

Originally posted here...

 

Related Articles (XPO)

KeyBanc Turns Bullish On XPO Logistics: 'Priced For Improvement'
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 19, 2020
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Higher Ahead Of Lowe's, Target Earnings
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From August 12: Ollie;s, Zimmer Biomet And More
Trump's Battle Over US Postal Service Funding: What You Need To Know
Technology Is Changing The Way Freight Brokerages Operate
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Drilling Deep Freight podcastNews Commodities Markets Media