8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Tyree Gorges , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2020 5:46pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
  • Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 guidance.
  • Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
  • QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received its expected alternative minimum tax credit refund of $170.7 million.
  • Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
  • Dell Technologies (NASDAQ: DELL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.

Losers

  • Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
