8 Stocks Moving In Thursday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ: ULTA) shares are trading higher after the company reported Q2 earnings results.
- Marvell Technology (NASDAQ: MRVL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results. The company also issued Q3 guidance.
- Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 EPS and sales results.
- QEP Resources (NYSE: QEP) shares are trading higher after the company announced it received its expected alternative minimum tax credit refund of $170.7 million.
- Gap (NYSE: GPS) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
- Dell Technologies (NASDAQ: DELL) shares are trading higher after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 EPS and sales results.
Losers
- Okta (NASDAQ: OKTA) shares are trading lower after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 EPS results.
