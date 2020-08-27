Market Overview

Tracking The Storm: Midday Market Update (With Video)
FreightWaves  
August 27, 2020 4:25pm   Comments
Tracking The Storm: Midday Market Update With Video

On today's Midday Market Update, FreightWaves founder and CEO Craig Fuller and FreightCaster Tim Dooner cover the impact of Hurricane Laura on freight from all angles of the supply chain.

They're joined by Kathy Fulton, executive director of the American Logistics Aid Network; Andrew Silver, CEO of MoLo Solutions; Kohl Forrest, sales manager at Summit Expedited Logistics; Drew Herpich, EVP of enterprise strategy for the Nolan Transportation Group; Nick Austin, director of weather analytics and senior meteorologist at FreightWaves; and Michael Vincent, FreightWaves freightcaster.

