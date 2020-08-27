Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Amazon Takes On Apple, Fitbit And Garmin With New Halo Fitness Band
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 27, 2020 5:55pm   Comments
Share:
Amazon Takes On Apple, Fitbit And Garmin With New Halo Fitness Band

Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) announced this week the Amazon Halo, a wearable fitness and health device. The screenless device is a low-cost entry in the crowded smartwatch and tracker field.

What Investors Should Know: The launch of the Halo puts Amazon in competition with other wearable and smartwatch companies like Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Fitbit (NYSE: FIT) and Garmin (NASDAQ: GRMN).

The Amazon Halo is available for pre-order for $64.99, a savings from the eventual $99.99 price point. This price includes six months of a monthly Halo membership. The membership will auto-renew at a price of $3.99 per month.

Halo will assign a point system based on activities rather than just listing steps and calories burned, with input from the American Heart Association. The Amazon Halo will be the first to offer a tone feature, detecting mood and attitude through two microphones. The Halo can also calculate body fat percentage.

Why It’s Important: Fitbit announced a new smartwatch Wednesday that is the first to offer stress testing.

The crowded tracker and smartwatch field continues to see a battle for first to market for each feature. The Halo will be more of a threat to Fitbit and Garmin’s low-cost trackers. Amazon will be looking to appeal to new customers for fitness and health trackers and its large Prime membership base.

A partnership with Weight Watchers (NASDAQ: WW) gives customers the chance to link their accounts. Activity on the Halo translates to FitPoints through Weight Watchers. Weight Watchers, which has five million members, will run a promotional offer for users to get a free Halo.

What's Next: The Amazon Halo is available to pre-order. The Fitbit Sense releases in September.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMZN)

'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Amazon, Abbott Labs And More
For The Bold, This Leveraged ETF Provided Long-Term Rewards
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Meeting Expectations: Jobless Claims, GDP Leave Little Surprise, So Focus Could Turn To Powell
'More Money Chasing Fewer Stocks,' Mark Cuban On Why He No Longer Actively Trades
Amazon Launches New Line Of High-Tech Grocery Stores, Starting With Los Angeles
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Amazon Halo Fitbit Sense Fitness Tracker smartwatchNews Health Care Tech General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com