Tesla China Goes On Hiring Spree As Gigafactory Shanghai Expansion Continues

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is busy building new electric vehicle production factories in Austin, Texas, and Berlin, Germany. At the same time, it's busy expanding its newest completed factory in Shanghai, China. The expansion will bring Model Y production directly to China, with Tesla to install another giant press at Gigafactory Shanghai.

It now appears Tesla is getting ready to expand activity in China, with a tweet detailing the company adding almost 1,000 new job openings in the country. Tesla is looking to hire hundreds of motor shop, general assembly, bodywork, and logistics employees. Some of the other listings include operators and technicians for die casting machines.

JUST IN: @Teslacn is on a massive hiring spree for production operators for all the departments at GF3. For the following 4 depts, the hiring indicates specific # of spots available: Motor shop: 180

GA: 370

Body: 140

Logistics: 200 Hiring for Phase 2? Can’t wait to know more. pic.twitter.com/OGfH2zXbGC — Ray .5923097117327E+20;Tesla�🚘�🔋 (@ray4tesla) August 27, 2020

In addition to this, a report from EqualOcean says Tesla is opening a new delivery center in the country.

"In order to meet the surging car purchase demand," the report says, "Tesla revealed to EO Automobile that it will establish its first delivery center in Shanghai (hereinafter referred to as "Pudong Delivery Center") in Pudong. The Pudong Delivery Center will be renovated at the end of August and will be officially handed over to Tesla. It is expected to be put into use in early September.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla's stock has been increasing in value dramatically in the last few weeks, and the company hiring so many employees is great news to support the increased valuation. If Tesla can begin delivery of Model Y in China soon, it would be a huge achievement for the company.