Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tesla China Goes On Hiring Spree As Gigafactory Shanghai Expansion Continues

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 6:05pm   Comments
Share:
Tesla China Goes On Hiring Spree As Gigafactory Shanghai Expansion Continues

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) is busy building new electric vehicle production factories in Austin, Texas, and Berlin, Germany. At the same time, it's busy expanding its newest completed factory in Shanghai, China. The expansion will bring Model Y production directly to China, with Tesla to install another giant press at Gigafactory Shanghai.

It now appears Tesla is getting ready to expand activity in China, with a tweet detailing the company adding almost 1,000 new job openings in the country. Tesla is looking to hire hundreds of motor shop, general assembly, bodywork, and logistics employees. Some of the other listings include operators and technicians for die casting machines.

In addition to this, a report from EqualOcean says Tesla is opening a new delivery center in the country.

"In order to meet the surging car purchase demand," the report says, "Tesla revealed to EO Automobile that it will establish its first delivery center in Shanghai (hereinafter referred to as "Pudong Delivery Center") in Pudong. The Pudong Delivery Center will be renovated at the end of August and will be officially handed over to Tesla. It is expected to be put into use in early September.

Benzinga's Take: Tesla's stock has been increasing in value dramatically in the last few weeks, and the company hiring so many employees is great news to support the increased valuation. If Tesla can begin delivery of Model Y in China soon, it would be a huge achievement for the company.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TSLA)

BlackBerry Continues Autonomous Vehicle Push With Xpeng Deal
Tesla Employee Stops Hacker from Installing Malware, Blackmailing Company: Report
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday
Tesla Driver Crashes While Watching A Movie On Autopilot
Meeting Expectations: Jobless Claims, GDP Leave Little Surprise, So Focus Could Turn To Powell
Nikola CEO Says He's Giving Away $233M Worth Of Personal Shares To Employees
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: China electric vehicles EVsNews Global Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com