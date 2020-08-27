Market Overview

Why Beyond Meat's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 1:26pm   Comments
Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) shares are trading higher after the company launched an e-commerce site for its products.

The new e-commerce site will feature access to a vast portfolio of signature plant-based meats, including all-new bulk packs, mixed product bundles, limited-time offers, trial packs and more. The direct-to-consumer site is a new and convenient way to experience Beyond Meat, the company said in a press release.

Beyond Meat is a food company that manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally.

Beyond Meat's stock was trading up 6.83% at $134.09 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The company has a 52-week high of $172.29 and a 52-week low of $48.18.

