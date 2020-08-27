58 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- PEDEVCO Corp. (NYSE: PED) shares jumped 134.3% to $1.8393 after the company delivered an open letter to the SandRidge Permian Trust, its unit holders, and the operator of its assets regarding an indication of interest to acquire the SandRidge Permian Trust and underlying assets.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares jumped 55.7% to $4.9965 after Raymond James upgraded the company's stock from Outperform to Strong Buy and raised its price target from $8 to $9. VBI Vaccines, on Wednesday, reported preclinical coronavirus program data and selection of clinical candidates with potential as one-dose vaccines.
- SandRidge Permian Trust (NYSE: PER) shares climbed 45.3% to $0.5100 following an open letter regarding an indication of acquisition interest from PEDEVCO.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares gained 28.5% to $11.46. SunPower and Maxeon Solar Technologies closed spin-off transaction.
- AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: AMC) surged 24.3% to $6.96. AMC is expecting to open an additional 170 locations beginning August 27.
- BMC Stock Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BMCH) gained 19.5% to $38.49. Builders FirstSource will be combining with BMC Stock Holdings in an all-stock merger.
- Rekor Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: REKR) climbed 19.1% to $6.37. Rekor Systems, earlier in the moth, posted a loss for the second quarter.
- China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: CLEU) gained 18.6% to $6.43.
- Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE: VNE) surged 18.6% to $13.00. Veoneer and Qualcomm will collaborate to power next generation ADAS and autonomous driving systems.
- Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLUX) gained 17.6% to $5.94.
- Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) rose 16.3% to $12.94 after the company reported strong Q2 results.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) gained 14.5% to $3.80 after dropping 17% on Wednesday. Pacific Ethanol, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) climbed 14.2% to $8.45 after gaining 25% on Wednesday. voxeljet released Q2 results earlier in the month.
- Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDI) gained 14.2% to $4.4301.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) shares climbed 13.7% to $4.07. Barrington Research upgraded AutoWeb from Market Perform to Outperform and announced a $10 price target.
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) gained 12.6% to $21.49.
- Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ: TITN) rose 10% to $13.57 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results.
- DiamondPeak Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: DPHC) rose 10% to $17.59 after climbing around 11% on Wednesday.
- Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ: BYND) gained 9.4% to $137.35. Beyond Meat introduced 'a whole new way to shop beyond' with the launch of a new e-commerce site.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) rose 8.8% to $15.29 after Stifel initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $22 price target.
- Fastly, Inc. (NASDAQ: FSLY) gained 8.1% to $96.92 after the company announced an agreement to acquire Signal Sciences for roughly $775 million in cash and stock.
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) rose 6.7% to $110.07 after the company received FDA Emergency Use Authorization for its BinaxNOW COVID-19 Ag Card rapid test and said it will ramp production to 50 million tests per month.
- Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLDR) gained 6.7% to $29.77 after the company announced it will combine with BMC Stock Holdings in an all-stock merger.
- Box, Inc. (NYSE: BOX) rose 6% to $20.43 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and issued strong guidance for Q3 and FY21.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) gained 6% to $4.13 after falling 13% on Wednesday. Urban One, last week, announced a $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ: PTON) gained 5% to $70.62 after Goldman Sachs maintained its Buy rating on the stock and raised its price target from $84 to $96 per share.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) rose 5% to $5.20 after the company said the FDA has approved FoundationOne® Liquid CDx to serve as Rubraca® (rucaparib) companion diagnostic to identify eligible patients with BRCA1/2-mutant mCRPC.
- NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTAP) rose 4.5% to $44.05 after the reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its second quarter on Wednesday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Maxeon Solar Technologies Ltd (NASDAQ: MAXN) shares tumbled 58.4% to $15.65. SunPower and Maxeon Solar Technologies closed spin-off transaction.
- Quidel Corporation (NASDAQ: QDEL) fell 35.5% to $143.82. Quidel, last week, said it concluded Sofia SARS antigen investigation from Vermont.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) fell 33.7% to $7.58. Fluidigm shares jumped 30% on Wednesday after the company announced it has received emergency use authorization from the FDA for the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from COVID-19.
- Kaixin Auto Holdings (NASDAQ: KXIN) shares dropped 29.3% to $0.6399. Renren announced initiation of legal proceedings by subsidiary Kaixin against non-controlling shareholders of three of its dealerships.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dropped 28.7% to $2.9650. Akers Biosciences and Premas Biotech reported SARS CoV-2 proof of concept results.
- Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLGT) fell 28% to $32.25.
- Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ: APM) shares dropped 27.8% to $2.1499.
- OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSUR) fell 25.5% to $10.73. OraSure Technologies, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: COCP) fell 23.5% to $1.04 after the company increased its earlier announced bought deal to $15.0 million.
- OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPK) dropped 19.9% to $3.2203. OPKO, earlier during the month,announced the launch of GenomeXpress.
- Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLO) dropped 18.9% to $4.65.
- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CEMI) shares dipped 17% to $3.8101.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) shares declined 16.4% to $12.58. GenMark Diagnostics, last week, announced it submitted an emergency use authorization for its eSensor SARS-Coronavirus 2 test.
- Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APDN) fell 16.4% to $7.19.
- Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE: LCI) shares declined 15.9% to $ 5.09 after the company reported Q4 earnings results.
- LAIX Inc. (NYSE: LAIX) dipped 15.8% to $2.19 after reporting Q2 results.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) fell 15.3% to $19.83 after gaining 28% on Wednesday. Li Auto generated $1.1 billion through its IPO last month..
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) dropped 13.6% to $2.99 after gaining 24% on Wednesday. Comstock reported Q2 results last week.
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) dipped 13% to $3.34 after dipping 44% on Wednesday. Garrett Motion said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
- Odonate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ODT) fell 12.7% to $15.22 after the company announced a common stock offering.
- Luminex Corporation (NASDAQ: LMNX) shares dropped 11.3% to $26.28.
- General Moly, Inc. (NYSE: GMO) fell 11.3% to $0.1455 after jumping 52% on Wednesday. General Moly reported quarterly results last week.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 11.1% to $1.6806 after dropping 20% on Wednesday. Mazurek Nathan filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Tuesday, August 25. The insider bought 1,000 shares at an average price of $1.40.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) dropped 11% to $1.87 as the company priced its 4,540,541 share common stock offering at $1.85 per share.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) shares fell 10.7% to $11.75. Co-Diagnostics, on Tuesday, said Q2 sales increased by 1,503% to $24 million driven by its COVID-19 tests.
- PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) dipped 10.6% to $2.44.
- Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI) fell 7.4% to $45.14 after reporting Q2 results.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) fell 6.7% to $11.88. Inovio Pharmaceuticals reported downbeat quarterly results earlier during the month.
- Coty Inc. (NYSE: COTY) fell 6.4% to $3.6023 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q4 earnings.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 5.3% to $0.3410. CHF Solutions, last week, announces pricing of $12.5 million offering at $0.45 per unit.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas