Tesla Employee Stops Hacker from Installing Malware, Blackmailing Company: Report

Benzinga EV Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 1:17pm   Comments
A Russian citizen is accused of conspiring to breach Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) network and introduce malware to compromise the company, according to Teslarati

Egor Igorevich Kriuchkov, who has been arrested in connection with the case, is alleged to have met with an unnamed Russian-born Tesla employee who had access to its computer networks.

Kriuchkov allegedly eventually offered the employee $1 million in cash or Bitcoin in exchange for inserting malware into Tesla's system that would allow hackers to occupy the automaker's information security team, the report said.

The hackers also planned to hold Tesla data hostage in exchange for ransom funds. 

The information comes from a federal lawsuit filed against Kriuchkov Aug. 23 in Nevada. 

Photo courtesy of Tesla. 

Posted-In: electric vehicles EVs TeslaratiNews Legal Tech Media Best of Benzinga

