Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday

This morning 92 companies reached new 52-week highs.

Areas of Significance:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

was the biggest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high. Moxian was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week high.

Urban Tea (NASDAQ: MYT) was the biggest winner, trading up 930.33% to reach its 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs during the first half-hour of trading on Thursday are as follows:

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) shares reached a new 52-week high of $230.44 on Thursday morning, moving up 2.41%.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN) shares were down 0.84% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $3,453.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares set a new 52-week high of $2,225.00 on Thursday, moving up 2.6%.

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) shares were up 0.53% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $355.47 for a change of up 0.53%.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares broke to $139.67 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.48%.

Home Depot (NYSE: HD) stock set a new 52-week high of $292.95 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 1.51%.

PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ: PYPL) shares hit a new 52-week high of $207.00.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $113.72 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 7.44%.

Nike (NYSE: NKE) stock hit a yearly high price of $112.76. The stock was up 0.3% for the day.

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) shares hit a yearly high of $242.77. The stock traded up 0.35% on the session.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) shares hit a new 52-week high of $346.23. The stock later traded down 0.35% on the session.

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) stock hit a yearly high price of $195.79. The stock was up 0.31% for the day.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shares were down 0.29% on Thursday to hit a new 52-week high of $117.25.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares broke to $143.21 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) shares were up 0.42% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $620.38.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares set a new 52-week high of $171.32 on Thursday, later moving down 2.12%.

S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI) shares set a new 52-week high of $368.26 on Thursday, moving up 0.07%.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $705.39 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.86%.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE: CNI) shares hit $107.05 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.06%.

Square (NYSE: SQ) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $161.54 with a daily change of up 2.93%.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares were up 0.63% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $79.48.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE: ITW) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $200.81 on Thursday. Shares of the company traded up 0.35%.

Progressive (NYSE: PGR) shares were up 1.32% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $93.82.

Dollar General (NYSE: DG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $206.98 with a daily change of down 2.01%.

Workday (NASDAQ: WDAY) shares hit $216.75 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.05%.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ: LULU) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $384.05 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.61%.

Telefonaktiebolaget L M (NASDAQ: ERIC) shares reached a new 52-week high of $12.10 on Thursday morning, later moving down 1.08%.

Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) shares were down 0.74% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $47.60.

Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares were up 0.48% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $329.74.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR) shares hit $47.53 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 1.3%.

Ansys (NASDAQ: ANSS) shares hit a new 52-week high of $334.51. The stock later traded down 0.87% on the session.

McCormick & Co (NYSE: MKC) stock hit a yearly high price of $206.99. The stock later traded down 0.03% for the day.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) shares were down 0.17% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $15.34.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE: GWW) stock set a new 52-week high of $366.25 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.16%.

Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $39.18 with a daily change of up 0.7%.

EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $326.01.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ: TSCO) stock made a new 52-week high of $155.56 Thursday. The stock later traded down 0.61% for the day.

NVR (NYSE: NVR) stock hit a yearly high price of $4,318.00. The stock was up 0.93% for the day.

JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ: JBHT) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $142.80 on Thursday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.26%.

NICE (NASDAQ: NICE) stock made a new 52-week high of $238.35 Thursday. The stock later traded down 0.82% for the day.

Expeditors International (NASDAQ: EXPD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $88.03 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.07%.

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) shares set a new 52-week high of $181.25 on Thursday, moving down 0.03%.

Pool (NASDAQ: POOL) shares hit a yearly high of $339.93. The stock traded up 0.71% on the session.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ: HTHT) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $43.78 with a daily change of up 1.58%.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares broke to $88.89 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.83%.

Fortune Brands Home (NYSE: FBHS) shares hit $86.47 on Thursday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of down 0.23%.

PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) shares set a new 52-week high of $33.98 on Thursday, moving up 0.33%.

RPM International (NYSE: RPM) shares broke to $86.96 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.62%.

Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares reached a new 52-week high of $289.30 on Thursday morning, later moving down 0.32%.

Elastic (NYSE: ESTC) stock set a new 52-week high of $117.52 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.34%.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) stock made a new 52-week high of $30.28 Thursday. The stock later traded down 1.88% for the day.

Bill.com Holdings (NYSE: BILL) shares set a new 52-week high of $104.99 on Thursday, later moving down 0.72%.

Floor & Decor Hldgs (NYSE: FND) shares reached a new 52-week high of $74.23 on Thursday morning, later moving down 2.26%.

Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) stock set a new 52-week high of $51.77 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock later traded down 0.58%.

Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $136.29 Thursday. The stock later traded down 0.7% for the day.

Descartes Systems Gr (NASDAQ: DSGX) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $60.73. Shares traded up 0.03%.

Dick's Sporting Goods (NYSE: DKS) shares hit a yearly high of $57.20. The stock traded up 3.25% on the session.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ: LANC) shares set a new yearly high of $182.13 this morning. The stock was up 6.48% on the session.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ: VRNS) shares hit a yearly high of $124.80. The stock traded up 0.21% on the session.

National Beverage (NASDAQ: FIZZ) shares set a new 52-week high of $79.69 on Thursday, later moving down 0.75%.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) stock hit a yearly high price of $75.72. The stock was up 0.61% for the day.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ: WERN) shares set a new yearly high of $47.40 this morning. The stock later traded down 0.08% on the session.

Hannon Armstrong (NYSE: HASI) stock made a new 52-week high of $42.59 Thursday. The stock was up 2.46% for the day.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ: PDCO) shares were up 1.41% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $29.27.

BMC Stock Holdings (NASDAQ: BMCH) shares were up 17.26% on Thursday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $40.09.

Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $125.29 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 1.13%.

Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares set a new yearly high of $57.24 this morning. The stock was down 1.18% on the session.

B&G Foods (NYSE: BGS) stock hit a yearly high price of $31.75. The stock was up 1.36% for the day.

1-800-Flowers.com (NASDAQ: FLWS) shares set a new yearly high of $31.60 this morning. The stock was up 5.83% on the session.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ: SILK) shares reached a new 52-week high of $57.62 on Thursday morning, moving up 0.69%.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE: HBM) shares hit a yearly high of $4.33. The stock later traded down 2.46% on the session.

Eaton Vance Enhanced (NYSE: EOS) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Thursday morning, hitting $19.56 with a daily change of up 0.67%.

Collier Creek Hldgs (NYSE: CCH) shares were up 2.22% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $16.98.

ArcBest (NASDAQ: ARCB) stock hit a yearly high price of $34.68. The stock was up 3.33% for the day.

Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) shares broke to $24.84 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 0.16%.

Nexgen Energy Ltd. Common Shares (AMEX: NXE) shares were down 1.81% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $1.99.

AllianzGI Equity (NYSE: NIE) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.28 Thursday. The stock was up 0.64% for the day.

DiamondPeak Holdings (NASDAQ: DPHC) shares hit a yearly high of $17.74. The stock traded up 7.31% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $17.74. The stock traded up 7.31% on the session. Calamos Dynamic Converti (NASDAQ: CCD) shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.66. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $23.66. The stock traded up 0.34% on the session. Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares were up 5.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.99.

shares were up 5.38% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $49.99. Denison Mines Corp Ordinary Shares (Canada) (AMEX: DNN) shares were up 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.53.

shares were up 1.53% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $0.53. AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) stock set a new 52-week high of $27.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%.

stock set a new 52-week high of $27.03 Thursday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.04%. CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) stock hit a yearly high price of $26.06.

stock hit a yearly high price of $26.06. TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: TFFP) stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.19. Shares traded up 3.02%.

stock on Thursday broke to a yearly high of $15.19. Shares traded up 3.02%. voxeljet (NYSE: VJET) shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.27%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $7.84 on Thursday morning, moving up 4.27%. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (AMEX: ECF) shares hit a yearly high of $12.80. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session.

shares hit a yearly high of $12.80. The stock traded up 0.48% on the session. Rekor Systems (NASDAQ: REKR) shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.00. The stock traded up 19.07% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $7.00. The stock traded up 19.07% on the session. ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 14.17%.

shares reached a new 52-week high of $2.98 on Thursday morning, moving up 14.17%. Pedevco Corp. Common Stock (AMEX: PED) shares broke to $2.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 110.14%.

shares broke to $2.27 on Thursday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 110.14%. Neonode (NASDAQ: NEON) shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. The stock later traded down 3.6% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $13.00. The stock later traded down 3.6% on the session. Urban Tea (NASDAQ: MYT) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.51. The stock traded up 930.33% on the session.

shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.51. The stock traded up 930.33% on the session. Moxian (NASDAQ: MOXC) shares were up 23.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $3.44.

