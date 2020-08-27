Why Boeing's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) shares are trading higher after the EASA said it judges the overall maturity of the redesign process of the 737 MAX is now sufficient to proceed to the flight test.

Boeing is the world's largest aerospace and defense firm. With headquarters in Chicago, the firm operates in four segments, commercial airplanes, defense, space & security, global services, and Boeing capital.

Boeing's stock was trading up 3.66% at $178.19 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $391 and a 52-week low of $89.