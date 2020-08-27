Market Overview

Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Randy Elias , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 10:49am   Comments
Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher after Mizuho initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $225 price target.

Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.

Square's stock was trading up 2.59% at $157.72 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $161.54 and a 52-week low of $32.33.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

