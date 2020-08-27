Why Square's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Square, Inc. (NYSE: SQ) shares are trading higher after Mizuho initiated coverage on the company's stock with a Buy rating and announced a $225 price target.
Square provides payment acquiring services to merchants, along with related services. The company also launched Cash App, a person-to-person payment network.
Square's stock was trading up 2.59% at $157.72 per share on Thursday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $161.54 and a 52-week low of $32.33.
Latest Ratings for SQ
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2020
|Mizuho
|Initiates Coverage On
|Buy
|Aug 2020
|Deutsche Bank
|Maintains
|Buy
|Aug 2020
|Wells Fargo
|Maintains
|Overweight
