64 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) shares gained 33.5% to close at $139.00 on continued momentum after the company announced a partnership with Facebook.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) gained 31.9% to close at $3.02. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares jumped 30% to close at $11.43 on Wednesday after the company announced it has received emergency use authorization from the FDA for the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from COVID-19.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares climbed 29.8% to close at $2.1150 on Wednesday after surging over 12% on Tuesday. SCWorx, earlier during the month, appointed Timothy Hannibal as President, COO and Director.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) shares rose 28.3% to close at $23.38. Li Auto generated $1.1 billion through its IPO last month.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares gained 27.9% to close at $51.51. On Tuesday, Cryoport reported an agreement to acquire MVE Biological Solutions from Chart Industries for $320 million in cash.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares jumped 26% to close at $272.32 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also issued upbeat guidance for FY21. Salesforce stock was also added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
- voxeljet AG (NASDAQ: VJET) rose 24.6% to close at $7.40. voxeljet released Q2 results earlier in the month.
- Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHCI) surged 24% to close at $3.46. Comstock reported Q2 results last week.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) gained 23.6% to close at $1.78 after dropping more than 16% on Tuesday. Lipocine released Q2 results earlier in the month.
- Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) gained 21.6% to close at $58.15 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) climbed 21.4% to close at $25.25after the company swung to a surprise profit in the second quarter, while sales also came in above Wall Street estimates.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) rose 21.1% to close at $2.64. On Tuesday, CNS issued an FDA update on Berubicin IND filing,
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) gained 20.7% to close at $13.25. BTIG initiated coverage on Envision Solar with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) rose 20.3% to close at $5.10. MICT, last week, announced its subsidiary Micronet has received the first significant order for its SmartCam following a successful pilot trial with a leading global telematics provider.
- Ruhnn Holding Limited (NASDAQ: RUHN) gained 18% to close at $3.21.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) surged 17.5% to close at $12.56. Valhi, earlier during the month, reported Q2 results.
- 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET) shares rose 17.1% to close at $24.70. 21Vianet priced its 17 million ADS offering at $20.75 per share.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 16.2% to close at $16.76 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $71 price target.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) surged 15.4% to close at $53.85 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Ayro, Inc. (NASDAQ: AYRO) gained 15.3% to close at $3.70. AYRO, last week, announced an initial order from Club Car for nine Club Car 411 electric vehicles to serve a military campus in the Northeast US.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) gained 15.1% to close at $19.88 after gaining 7.5% in the previous session. On Monday, Smith & Wesson Brands named Deana L. McPherson as CFO.
- Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCUL) shares rose 14.9% to close at $9.87.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 14.6% to close at $20.44 after Morgan Stanley upgraded the company's stock from Equal-Weight to Overweight and raised its price target from $12 to $20.50.
- Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ: BGFV) rose 14.6% to close at $6.85 in sympathy with Dick's, which reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) surged 12.8% to close at $5.12 after gaining 22% on Tuesday. Gogo released Q2 results earlier during the month.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares rose 12.7% to close at $64.62. Trupanion will replace Ring Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, September 1.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) rose 12% to close at $29.46. Hibbett Sports is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 28.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) gained 11.6% to close at $ 547.53, potentially in sympathy with Roku. Citi initiated coverage of Roku with a Buy rating and $180 price target.
- Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE: DY) climbed 11.5% to close at $ 54.38 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY) gained 10.1% to close at $ 213.62. Workday is expected to release quarterly earnings today.
- Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ: ADBE) climbed 9.1% to close at $528.49.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) rose 3.6% to close at $9.67 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY20.
Losers
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) shares dipped 44.2% to close at $3.84 on Wednesday. Garrett Motion said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares fell 32.6% to close at $0.97 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 28.9% to close at $1.92. Sphere 3D, earlier during the month, entered an agreement for acquisition of a commercial water-as-a-service supplier.
- Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ: INOD) dipped 20.7% to close at $1.80. Innodata posted a loss earlier in the month.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) declined 19.6% to close at $1.89 after jumping around 68% on Tuesday. Mazurek Nathan filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Tuesday, August 25. The insider bought 1,000 shares at an average price of $1.40.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) dropped 18.8% to close at $2.68 after the company announced a $35.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. XpresSpa Group, on Monday, announced it had cut the waiting time for COVID-19 tests conducted at airports from 48 hours to under 15 minutes.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) fell 17.4% to close at $3.32. Pacific Ethanol, earlier during the month, reported better-than-expected Q2 results.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) dipped 17.3% to close at $1.72. Aemetis, last week, regained compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) fell 16.2% to close at $5.13 after gaining 11% on Tuesday.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 16.2% to close at $1.24 after gaining over 6% on Tuesday. Gevo, last week, announced a registered direct offering of 38.4 million shares priced at $1.30 per share.
- Farmer Bros. Co. (NASDAQ: FARM) fell 15.9% to close at $ 6.50.
- Edison Nation, Inc. (NASDAQ: EDNT) declined 15.6% to close at $2.00.
- Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) declined 14.6% to close at $18.42. On Tuesday, Altimmune and the University of Alabama at Birmingham, announced "potent respiratory mucosal T Cell responses" in a preclinical study of its Covid-19 vaccine candidate, AdCOVID.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) dropped 14% to close at $6.50 as the company priced its 2.4 million share common stock offering at $6.25 per share.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) fell 13.9% to close at $53.56 after gaining 29% on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) dipped 13.8% to close at $7.82.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 13.1% to close at $3.90. Urban One, last week, announced a $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 12.4% to close at $1.20. Borqs Technologies shares jumped around 40% on Monday after the company received a purchase order of over $15 million for mobile point-of-sale device in India.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) fell 12.3% to close at $63.00 after reporting a Q2 loss of $4.25 per share.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) shares fell 10.4% to close at $7.30 after surging 28% on Tuesday.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) fell 10.2% to close at $15.05 after the company reported Q2 earnings. The company did not provide formal guidance, but noted its current view of Q3 total revenue will approximately be flat.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) dipped 10.1% to close at $39.17. K12 reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 9.9% to close at $0.4150 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday. Ocugen reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings earlier during the month.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 6.1% to close at $2.76. China Automotive Systems shares gained over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced a $5 million buyback.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) fell 5.9% to close at $32.75.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 5.7% to close at $2.98 after declining 19% on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares climbed over 48% on Monday after the U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients..
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 5.7% to close at $0.2819. Naked Brand Group, last week, entered into a global amendment with St.George Investments amending convertible promissory note issued by the company.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 5.5% to close at $14.69 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) fell 5.4% to close at $1.22 after falling around 4% on Tuesday.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) fell 5.4% to close at $0.6166. On Monday, BIO-key International named Kimberly Johnson as Vice-President of Product Marketing.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 4.4% to close at $1.08 following downbeat quarterly results.
