Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 27, 2020 4:28am   Comments
  • Gross Domestic Product report for the second quarter is scheduled for release at 8:30 a.m. ET. The country’s economy is expected to shrink by 32.9% in the quarter.
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET. Analysts expect new unemployment claims to drop to 987,000 for the August 22 week, versus 1.106 million in the August 15 week.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City President Esther George is set to speak at 9:00 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell will speak at 9:10 a.m. ET.
  • The pending home sales index for July is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. Pending home sales are expected to increase 1.5% in July, versus a 16.6% surge in June.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage will be released at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Kansas City Fed's manufacturing index for August is scheduled for release at 11:00 a.m. ET. Analysts expect the index slipping to 2 in August, versus a previous reading of 3.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-and 8-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin is set to speak at 12:30 p.m. ET.
  • The Treasury will auction 7-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Data on money supply for the latest week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

