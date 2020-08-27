Nikola CEO Says He's Giving Away $233M Worth Of Personal Shares To Employees

Nikola Corporation (NASDAQ: NKLA) CEO Trevor Milton said he is giving six million of his own shares in the electric vehicle firm to the first 50 employees, making good on a promise he made to them when they were hired.

What Happened: The chief executive announced the share largesse on social media Wednesday.

I love our employees. They make Nikola great & are the key to our success. I'm making good on my promise when I hired the first +- 50 employees - giving 6,000,000 of my personal shares to them. You'll see a reduction in my holdings for this. They are not sold, but given. — Trevor Milton (@nikolatrevor) August 26, 2020

The six million shares are worth close to $233 million as of Wednesday’s closing. The automaker debuted on the Nasdaq Stock Market in June through a reverse merger with VectorIQ Acquisition, a blank check company.

Nikola shares have surged nearly 277% YTD and the company is valued at $14.7 billion.

Why It Matters: The EV maker’s focus is on heavy-duty freight and hydrogen-powered battery vehicles. The company is aiming to mirror the success of Tesla Inc’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) charging network but with a web of hydrogen-refueling facilities.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives assigned a Neutral rating with a $45 price target on Nikola and believes if the company could stay true to its roadmap, it could justify its valuation.

The Phoenix-based automaker is reportedly due to unveil its Tre BEV truck on September 24, while its Badger pickup is scheduled for unveiling in Dec. 2020.

The automaker reported a net loss of 33 cents per share in its second quarter compared with 6 cents per share in the same period last year.

On July 22, the company issued a notice of redemption of public warrants and expected to raise $264.5 million in cash through 23 million outstanding warrants at $11.50 per piece.

Price Action: Nikola shares closed nearly 0.9% lower at $38.82 on Thursday.

Photo courtesy: Nikola Corp.