Christchurch Shooter Sentenced To Life In Prison Without Parole

Brenton Harrison Tarrant, a 29-year old Australian, who shot to death 51 people at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole Thursday, the Associated Press reported.

What Happened: In the first instance of its kind, Judge Cameron Mander imposed the maximum sentence on the shooter, according to the Associated Press.

“You deliberately killed a 3-year-old infant as he clung to the leg of his father, “ the judge said, describing the gunman’s actions as “inhumane.”

The sentencing reportedly took place over four days and 90 survivors and family members detailed the horrors they experienced in March 2019.

Tarrant earlier fired his lawyers and said he didn't wish to speak at the hearing. A standby lawyer appointed for him told the court that the shooter didn't oppose a sentence of life without parole, the Associated Press reported.

Why It Matters: In March, Tarrant pleaded guilty to 51 counts of murder, 40 counts of attempted murder, and one count of terrorism after discarding his earlier plea of not guilty.

The shootings took place at two mosques in Christchurch and the gunman broadcasted one of the shootings live on Facebook Inc’s (NASDAQ: FB) social media platform.

The sentenced gunman had also reportedly posted a white nationalist manifesto on Twitter Inc's (NYSE: TWTR) platform and 8chan website, proclaiming himself to be a fascist.

