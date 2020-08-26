Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

NBA Postpones Playoff Games As Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Following Kenosha Police Shooting
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2020 6:47pm   Comments
Share:
NBA Postpones Playoff Games As Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Following Kenosha Police Shooting

The National Basketball Association has made the decision to postpone three NBA Playoff games that were scheduled to take place on Wednesday night.

What Happened: The postponement came after the Milwaukee Bucks refused to take the court for their scheduled Game 5 matchup versus the Orlando Magic. The boycott came in response to the Aug. 23 police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

The two later Game 5s were also rumored to see player protests.

What Investors Should Know: The three games have been postponed with details of makeup dates to come. Disney (NYSE: DIS) and AT&T (NYSE: T) will be paying close attention to the announcement as their ESPN and TNT channels air the majority of the games.

NBA Playoffs television ratings were down 20% during the first week with an average viewership of 1.875 million on ESPN and TNT. This follows the trend as television ratings are down 19% industry-wide. The playoffs last year brought in $932 million in ad revenue.

Disney stated earlier it was seeing advertising strength returning for NBA, with 25 new advertisers signed on for the Playoffs.

DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) has already stated they will refund all single-game bets made on the three postponed games.

The NBA lost $1 billion in revenue from the short season and could lose $1 billion more if the playoffs end early. The networks that air the games will also want to see games made up so they can get their advertising revenue.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIS + DKNG)

Return On Capital Employed Overview: DraftKings
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Nio And DraftKings
2020 Champions League Final: Betting Odds, Key Stats, How To Watch
Why Gan's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
ROCE Insights For Walt Disney
Discovery To Go Direct To Consumers With Streaming Service
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Kenosha Milwaukee Bucks NBANews Sports General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com