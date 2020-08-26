Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Netflix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2020 3:20pm   Comments
Share:
Why Netflix's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are trading higher on Wednesday, potentially in sympathy with Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU).

Citi initiated coverage of Roku with a Buy rating and $180 price target.

Netflix's primary business is a streaming video-on-demand service now available in almost every country worldwide except China. Netflix delivers original and third-party digital video content to PCs, Internet-connected TVs, and consumer electronic devices, including tablets, video game consoles, Apple TV, Roku, and Chromecast.

In 2011, Netflix introduced DVD-only plans and separated the combined streaming and DVD plans, making it necessary for subscribers who want both to have separate plans.

Netflix shares were trading up 10.05% at $539.88 at the time of publication on Wednesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $575.37 and a 52-week low of $252.28.

Latest Ratings for NFLX

DateFirmActionFromTo
Jul 2020SunTrust Robinson HumphreyMaintainsBuy
Jul 2020Piper SandlerMaintainsOverweight
Jul 2020Morgan StanleyMaintainsOverweight

View More Analyst Ratings for NFLX
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NFLX)

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For August 26: Alibaba, Netflix And More
Netflix: Price Over Earnings Overview
The FANG Index Hits A New All-Time High
Reckoning With My Worst Trading Week In Months
Discovery To Go Direct To Consumers With Streaming Service
'Halftime Report' Traders Advise Viewers On Nike, Netflix And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Analyst Ratings

Latest Ratings

StockFirmActionPT
ELArgus ResearchMaintains240.0
BABAArgus ResearchMaintains330.0
CRMStifelMaintains295.0
INTUStifelMaintains405.0
AOUTWedbushInitiates Coverage On17.5
View the Latest Analytics Ratings
Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com