48 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares surged 31.9% to $2.15 after surging over 12% on Tuesday. SCWorx, earlier during the month, appointed Timothy Hannibal as President, COO and Director.
- Anaplan Inc (NYSE: PLAN) jumped 28.8% to $61.61 after the company reported upbeat Q2 results and issued strong sales forecast.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares climbed 26.5% to $273.29 after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also issued upbeat guidance for FY21. Salesforce stock was also added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) gained 25.5% to $18.10 after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $71 price target.
- Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares surged 24.5% to $50.13. On Tuesday, Cryoport reported an agreement to acquire MVE Biological Solutions from Chart Industries for $320 million in cash.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) gained 22.6% to $25.51 after the company swung to a surprise profit in the second quarter, while sales also came in above Wall Street estimates.
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares climbed 21.8% to $10.71 after the company announced it has received emergency use authorization from the FDA for the Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay, an extraction-free saliva-based test to detect nucleic acid from COVID-19.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) climbed 20.6% to $125.55 on continued momentum after the company announced a partnership with Facebook.
- CNS Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSP) gained 20.1% to $2.62. On Tuesday, CNS issued an FDA update on Berubicin IND filing,
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 16.6% to $1.6783 after dropping more than 16% on Tuesday. Lipocine released Q2 results earlier in the month.
- Fluent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLNT) surged 16.4% to $2.6656. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on Fluent with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $5.
- Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE: DKS) gained 14.6% to $53.49 after the company reported stronger-than-expected Q2 results.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) surged 12.2% to $5.09 after gaining 22% on Tuesday. Gogo released Q2 results earlier during the month.
- Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUP) shares rose 12.2% to $64.32. Trupanion will replace Ring Energy in the S&P SmallCap 600 on Tuesday, September 1.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) gained 11.5% to $19.25 after gaining 7.5% in the previous session. On Monday, Smith & Wesson Brands named Deana L. McPherson as CFO.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) rose 10.8% to $12.17. BTIG initiated coverage on Envision Solar with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares climbed 10.1% to $0.22. On Tuesday, Urban Tea reported a 1 for 10 reverse share split.
- Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIBB) gained 9.7% to $28.85. Hibbett Sports is expected to release Q2 earnings on August 28.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 8% to $7.20.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) rose 7.5% to $10.02 after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY20.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 6% to $3.1881. On Monday, Electrameccanica Vehicles announced that production for its SOLO EV will begin on August 26.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) gained 5.2% to $8.65. Sorrento Therapeutics, last week, announced it has entered into a merger agreement to acquire SmartPharm and develop a pipeline of gene-encoded therapeutic antibodies, starting with neutralizing antibodies to treat Covid-19 and cancer therapeutics.
Losers
- Garrett Motion Inc. (NYSE: GTX) shares fell 43.6% to $3.88. Garrett Motion said it is exploring alternatives for balance sheet restructuring.
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares dipped 31.3% to $0.99 after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 26.7% to $1.98. Sphere 3D, earlier during the month, entered an agreement for acquisition of a commercial water-as-a-service supplier.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) fell 26.6% to $1.7250 after jumping around 68% on Tuesday. Mazurek Nathan filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Tuesday, August 25. The insider bought 1,000 shares at an average price of $1.40.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 16.7% to $2.75 after the company announced a $35.5 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. XpresSpa Group, on Monday, announced it had cut the waiting time for COVID-19 tests conducted at airports from 48 hours to under 15 minutes.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 16.2% to $1.24 after gaining over 6% on Tuesday. Gevo, last week, announced a registered direct offering of 38.4 million shares priced at $1.30 per share.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) shares dipped 16% to $6.85 after surging 28% on Tuesday.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) fell 15% to $3.8101. Urban One, last week, announced a $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMTX) dipped 14.4% to $1.78. Aemetis, last week, regained compliance with NASDAQ listing requirements.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) dropped 13.7% to $30.00.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) fell 13.8% to $5.27 after gaining 11% on Tuesday.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) fell 13.2% to $53.99 after gaining 29% on Tuesday. Keros Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- K12 Inc. (NYSE: LRN) dipped 12.4% to $38.17. K12 reported a proposed convertible senior notes offering.
- Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLI) fell 11.9% to $63.31 after reporting a Q2 loss of $4.25 per share.
- iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMBI) dropped 11.8% to $6.66 as the company priced its 2.4 million share common stock offering at $6.25 per share.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) fell 9.4% to $15.18 after the company reported Q2 earnings. The company did not provide formal guidance, but noted its current view of Q3 total revenue will approximately be flat.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 8.8% to $1.25. Borqs Technologies shares jumped around 40% on Monday after the company received a purchase order of over $15 million for mobile point-of-sale device in India.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 8.5% to $2.69. China Automotive Systems shares gained over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced a $5 million buyback.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 8.5% to $0.4215 after gaining over 12% on Tuesday. Ocugen reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings earlier during the month.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 6.4% to $14.55 after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) fell 6.2% to $1.2099 after falling around 4% on Tuesday.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) fell 5.9% to $0.6133. On Monday, BIO-key International named Kimberly Johnson as Vice-President of Product Marketing.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 5.8% to $1.0645 following downbeat quarterly results.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 5.4% to $0.6728. Viveve Medical shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company announced positive primary efficacy data from its three-arm, five-month stress urinary incontinence feasibility study, which is comparing the company's cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency treatment and a cryogen-only sham treatment to an inert sham treatment for mild-to-moderate SUI in women. Additionally, the company announced positive outcomes from an in-vivo preclinical study that was conducted to validate its new inert sham tip for use in the upcoming pivotal PURSUIT Trial in the U.S.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 5.1% to $3.00 after declining 19% on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares climbed over 48% on Monday after the U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients..
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 5.1% to $0.2839. Naked Brand Group, last week, entered into a global amendment with St.George Investments amending convertible promissory note issued by the company.
