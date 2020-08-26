Why Amarin's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $21 price target.
Amarin is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Its products include Vascepa.
Amarin shares were trading up 6.59% at $7.12 on Wednesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.12 and a 52-week low of $3.95.
Latest Ratings for AMRN
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2020
|Piper Sandler
|Initiates Coverage On
|Overweight
|May 2020
|Aegis Capital
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2020
|SVB Leerink
|Maintains
|Outperform
