Why Amarin's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 26, 2020 11:09am   Comments
Amarin Corp (NASDAQ: AMRN) shares are trading higher on Wednesday after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $21 price target.

Amarin is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the commercialization and development of therapeutics to improve cardiovascular health. Its products include Vascepa.

Amarin shares were trading up 6.59% at $7.12 on Wednesday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $26.12 and a 52-week low of $3.95.

Latest Ratings for AMRN

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2020Piper SandlerInitiates Coverage OnOverweight
May 2020Aegis CapitalMaintainsBuy
May 2020SVB LeerinkMaintainsOutperform

View More Analyst Ratings for AMRN
View the Latest Analyst Ratings

