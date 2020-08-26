Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday
On Wednesday, 4 stocks made new 52-week lows.
Interesting Points:
- The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT).
- Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
- Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 9.07% to reach a new 52-week low.
These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:
- Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) shares set a new yearly low of $16.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
- NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) shares hit a yearly low of $21.00. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
- General Moly, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: GMO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.79%.
- Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 9.07% on the session.
Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.
