Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

On Wednesday, 4 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) .

. Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.

was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low. Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 9.07% to reach a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) shares set a new yearly low of $16.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $16.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session. NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) shares hit a yearly low of $21.00. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.

shares hit a yearly low of $21.00. The stock was down 0.7% on the session. General Moly, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: GMO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.79%.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.79%. Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 9.07% on the session.

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.