Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2020 10:41am   Comments
On Wednesday, 4 stocks made new 52-week lows.

Interesting Points:

  • The largest company in terms of market cap to set a new 52-week low was Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT).
  • Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) was the smallest company by market cap to set a new 52-week low.
  • Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR)'s stock made the biggest move downwards, diving 9.07% to reach a new 52-week low.

These stocks set new 52-week lows during the first half-hour of trading on Wednesday:

  • Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ODT) shares set a new yearly low of $16.85 this morning. The stock was down 2.29% on the session.
  • NACCO Industries (NYSE: NC) shares hit a yearly low of $21.00. The stock was down 0.7% on the session.
  • General Moly, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: GMO) shares reached a new 52-week low of $0.10 on Wednesday morning, moving down 5.79%.
  • Mesa Royalty (NYSE: MTR) shares hit a yearly low of $3.80. The stock was down 9.07% on the session.

 

Stay with Benzinga for further updates about these companies and many others going forward.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: 52-Week LowsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

