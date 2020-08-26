Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

How Does Nordstrom's Debt Look?

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 26, 2020 9:44am   Comments
Share:

Over the past three months, shares of Nordstrom Inc. (NYSE: JWN) decreased by 13.38%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Nordstrom has.

Nordstrom's Debt

According to the Nordstrom’s most recent balance sheet as reported on June 10, 2020, total debt is at $4.06 billion, with $3.26 billion in long-term debt and $800.00 million in current debt. Adjusting for $1.35 billion in cash-equivalents, the company has a net debt of $2.71 billion.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Nordstrom has $9.97 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.41. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. For example, a debt ratio of 25% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Importance of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (JWN)

38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Recap: Nordstrom Q2 Earnings
The Happy Labs Is A Clean Beauty Company That's Providing Full Transparency
Earnings Scheduled For August 25, 2020
Nordstrom's Earnings: A Preview
AstraZeneca, Airline Stocks All Getting An Early Boost Amid Hopes For Virus Treatment Progress
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Debt InsightsNews Intraday Update Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com