38 Stocks Moving in Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Fluidigm Corporation (NASDAQ: FLDM) shares rose 50.3% to $13.21 in pre-market trading after the company received Emergency Use Authorization from the FDA for saliva-based Advanta Dx SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR Assay for COVID-19.
- SCWorx Corp. (NASDAQ: WORX) shares rose 31.3% to $2.14 in pre-market trading after surging over 12% on Tuesday. SCWorx, earlier during the month, appointed Timothy Hannibal as President, COO and Director.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) rose 22.3% to $17.64 in pre-market trading after Piper Sandler initiated coverage on the company's stock with an Overweight rating and announced a $71 price target.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 20.5% to $2.12 in pre-market trading after HC Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on the company's stock and raised its price target from $4 to $7.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) rose 16.8% to $2.70 in pre-market trading. OpGen, last week, announced its subsidiary obtained the CE mark certification in the European Union for its own SARS-CoV-2 Kit with PULB detection of SARS-CoV-2.
- Envision Solar International, Inc. (NASDAQ: EVSI) rose 16.6% to $12.80 in pre-market trading. BTIG initiated coverage on Envision Solar with a Buy rating and announced a price target of $25.
- Urban Tea, Inc. (NASDAQ: MYT) shares rose 15.5% to $0.2304 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, Urban Tea reported a 1 for 10 reverse share split.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) shares rose 13.6% to $245.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected results for its second quarter and also issued upbeat guidance for FY21. Salesforce stock was also added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average.
- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) rose 12% to $23.30 in pre-market trading after the company swung to a surprise profit in the second quarter, while sales also came in above Wall Street estimates.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) rose 12% to $9.21 in pre-market trading. Sorrento Therapeutics, last week, announced it has entered into a merger agreement to acquire SmartPharm and develop a pipeline of gene-encoded therapeutic antibodies, starting with neutralizing antibodies to treat Covid-19 and cancer therapeutics.
- Lipocine Inc. (NASDAQ: LPCN) rose 11.1% to $1.60 in pre-market trading after dropping more than 16% on Tuesday. Lipocine released Q2 results earlier in the month.
- Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMVT) rose 9.6% to $37.97 in pre-market trading after HC Wainwright & Co. maintained a Buy rating on the company's stock and raised its price target from $34 to $40.
- Iconix Brand Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICON) rose 8.9% to $0.94 in pre-market trading. Iconix Brand, earlier during the month, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- Electrameccanica Vehicles Corp. (NASDAQ: SOLO) rose 7% to $3.22 in pre-market trading. On Monday, Electrameccanica Vehicles announced that production for its SOLO EV will begin on August 26.
- BlueCity Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: BLCT) rose 6.6% to $16.10 in pre-market trading after reporting Q2 results.
- Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ: INTU) rose 6.4% to $357.88 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected Q4 results.
- Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE: HPE) rose 6% to $9.89 in pre-market trading after the company reported upbeat results for its third quarter and issued a strong earnings forecast for FY20.
- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: KNDI) rose 6% to $7.07 in pre-market trading.
- India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSE: IGC) rose 5.8% to $1.45 in pre-market trading. On Tuesday, India Globalization Capital won a patent for ‘compositions and methods for treating seizure disorders such as epilepsy.’
- Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: DFFN) shares rose 5.7% to $1.11 in pre-market trading. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, posted a loss for the second quarter.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) rose 5.4% to $1.36 in pre-market trading after falling around 4% on Tuesday.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) rose 4.8% to $109.12 in pre-market trading as the company announced a partnership with Facebook.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- CohBar, Inc. (NASDAQ: CWBR) shares fell 21.5% to $1.13 in pre-market trading after the company announced a proposed public offering of common stock and warrants.
- Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: PPSI) shares fell 14.9% to $2.00 in pre-market trading after jumping around 68% on Tuesday. Mazurek Nathan filed a Form 4 with the SEC on Tuesday, August 25. The insider bought 1,000 shares at an average price of $1.40.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) fell 11.9% to $2.59 in pre-market trading. China Automotive Systems shares gained over 15% on Tuesday after the company announced a $5 million buyback.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 11% to $1.22 in pre-market trading. Borqs Technologies shares jumped around 40% on Monday after the company received a purchase order of over $15 million for mobile point-of-sale device in India.
- Pure Storage Inc (NYSE: PSTG) fell 10.9% to $14.93 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 earnings. The company did not provide formal guidance, but noted its current view of Q3 total revenue will approximately be flat.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) fell 8.7% to $4.20 in pre-market trading after declining over 6% on Tuesday.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares fell 8.4% to $0.6501 in pre-market trading. Viveve Medical shares jumped 34% on Tuesday after the company announced positive primary efficacy data from its three-arm, five-month stress urinary incontinence feasibility study, which is comparing the company's cryogen-cooled monopolar radio frequency treatment and a cryogen-only sham treatment to an inert sham treatment for mild-to-moderate SUI in women. Additionally, the company announced positive outcomes from an in-vivo preclinical study that was conducted to validate its new inert sham tip for use in the upcoming pivotal PURSUIT Trial in the U.S.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) fell 8.2% to $3.03 in pre-market trading after the company reported a $35.3 million registered direct offering priced at-the-market under Nasdaq rules. XpresSpa Group, on Monday, announced it had cut the waiting time for COVID-19 tests conducted at airports from 48 hours to under 15 minutes.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) fell 6.6% to $0.4304 in pre-market trading after gaining over 12% on Tuesday. Ocugen reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings earlier during the month.
- Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN) fell 6.6% to $14.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 6.3% to $2.96 in pre-market trading after declining 19% on Tuesday. Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares climbed over 48% on Monday after the U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients..
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 5.9% to $0.2814 in pre-market trading. Naked Brand Group, last week, entered into a global amendment with St.George Investments amending convertible promissory note issued by the company.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) fell 5.9% to $0.6135 in pre-market trading. On Monday, BIO-key International named Kimberly Johnson as Vice-President of Product Marketing.
- Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO) fell 5.4% to $1.40 in pre-market trading after gaining over 6% on Tuesday. Gevo, last week, announced a registered direct offering of 38.4 million shares priced at $1.30 per share.
- Zosano Pharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ZSAN) fell 4.1% to $1.65 in pre-market trading. Zosano Pharma, last week, announced an agreement to collaborate with Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corp.
- Express, Inc. (NYSE: EXPR) fell 3.1% to $1.10 in pre-market trading following downbeat quarterly results.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Premarket MoversNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas