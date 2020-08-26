61 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) climbed 38.4% to close at $4.36 on Tuesday. FTS International, on Monday, reported an agreement with majority of its secured debtholders on restructuring support agreement to convert over $400 million of debt to equity.
- BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIGC) gained 36.9% to close at $ 104.09 as the company announced a partnership with social media behemoth Facebook.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares jumped 34% to close at $0.71 on Tuesday after the company announced positive primary efficacy data from its three-arm, five-month stress urinary incontinence feasibility study, which is comparing the company's cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency treatment and a cryogen-only sham treatment to an inert sham treatment for mild-to-moderate SUI in women. Additionally, the company announced positive outcomes from an in-vivo preclinical study that was conducted to validate its new inert sham tip for use in the upcoming pivotal PURSUIT Trial in the U.S.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) climbed 33.3% to close at $3.60 amid US-China trade talks concerning the Phase 1 agreement.
- Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: KROS) shares rose 28.9% to close at $62.21. Keros Therapeutics, earlier during the month, reported a loss for the second quarter.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) shares jumped 28.4% to close at $8.15.
- MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ: MDWD) gained 26.5% to close at $3.91. MediWound and Vericel reported acceptance of first delivery of NexoBrid to BARDA for emergency response preparedness.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares jumped 25.2% to close at $4.12. VivoPower shares jumped 26% on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary results for FY20.
- Gogo Inc. (NASDAQ: GOGO) gained 22.4% to close at $4.54. Gogo released Q2 results earlier during the month.
- Lantern Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRN) shares rose 22.3% to close at $17.50.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) climbed 20.2% to close at $18.54. Cutera released Q2 results earlier in the month.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares rose 19.7% to close at $2.80. On Monday, One Stop Systems received purchase orders worth $4.3 million for data storage units for military radar application.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) gained 19.6% to close at $5.92.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) climbed 19.2% to close at $17.84 after UBS upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral.
- MICT, Inc. (NASDAQ: MICT) jumped 18.1% to close at $4.24. Aegis Capital initiated coverage on MICT with a Buy rating and a price target of $6.
- Organovo Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONVO) gained 17.3% to close at $8.62. Organovo, last week, announced a one-for-twenty reverse stock split.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) rose 15.5% to close at $4.61. ShiftPixy, last week, announced corporate relocation to Miami, Florida.
- Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ: VFF) gained 15.4% to close at $5.69.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) climbed 15.3% to close at $2.87 after the company reported that it has been awarded a contract by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
- China Automotive Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CAAS) shares rose 15.3% to close at $2.94 after the company announced a $5 million buyback.
- Materialise NV (NASDAQ: MTLS) gained 15% to close at $36.21.
- Opera Limited (NASDAQ: OPRA) surged 14.5% to close at $9.16. Opera reported downbeat quarterly results last week.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) gained 14.1% to close at $3.24.
- Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: WVE) surged 14.1% to close at $12.67. Wave Life Sciences, earlier during the month, posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares gained 13.2% to close at $8.77. Wrap Technologies, earlier during the month, said it received multiple international BolaWrap orders.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) gained 13% to close at $6.44. RISE Education Cayman, earlier during the month, reported results for the second quarter.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares gained 12.4% to close at $0.4607 after declining over 13% on Monday. Ocugen reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings earlier during the month.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) gained 11.4% to close at $1.37. Borqs Technologies shares jumped around 40% on Monday after the company received a purchase order of over $15 million for mobile point-of-sale device in India.
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) climbed 11.4% to close at $2.25. Idera Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, reported results for the second quarter.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares gained 11.2% to close at $2.39.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares gained 10.7% to close at $6.12. On Monday, Orchard Therapeutics announced clinical data presentations at the 46th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) gained 10.4% to close at $17.11 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $24.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) rose 8.2% to close at $28.90 after jumping 23% on Monday. Nano-X Imaging priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) gained 7.9% to close at $2.18.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) shares gained 7.5% to close at $17.26. On Monday, Smith & Wesson Brands named Deana L. McPherson as CFO.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) gained 6.9% to close at $120.75 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised its FY21 earnings guidance.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) surged 6.3% to close at $26.26 as the company reported inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rules.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) rose 5.4% to close at $248.22 after the stock was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 3.6% to close at $216.05 after the stock was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday. The company also released upbeat quarterly results after the closing bell.
- Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) gained 3.5% to close at $34.66 after the company announced the results from its multi-center, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial of IMVT-1401 were statistically significant.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) shares rose 3.2% to close at $164.53 after the stock was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) shares dipped 31.9% to close at $0.61 on Tuesday. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares tumbled 38% on Monday following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the company's gold and copper mine planned for Alaska faces a roadblock by the Trump administration over environmental concerns.
- Anixa Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ANIX) shares dropped 19.7% to close at $1.88. Earlier during the month, Anixa and OntoChem reported identification of additional Covid-19 compounds.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares fell 19.5% to close at $0.70 after the company reported a $2.5 million bought deal offering.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) fell 19% to close at $3.16. Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares climbed over 48% on Monday after the U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares dropped 18.9% to close at $18.92 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) dropped 16.4% to close at $4.26. Stifel reinstated YRC Worldwide with a Hold and announced a $5 price target.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 15.1% to close at $0.2911. Onconova Therapeutics shares dipped 66% on Monday after the company’s Phase 3 INSPIRE trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares declined 13.6% to close at $5.40 after gaining 19% on Monday. Velocity Financial, earlier during the month, released Q2 results.
- 360 Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ: QFIN) shares dropped 13.4% to close at $12.20.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares fell 13.2% to close at $11.80. Liminal BioSciences gained 7% on Monday after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) fell 12.5% to close at $26.21 after the company reported Q2 results and issued sales forecast for the third quarter.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) fell 12% to close at $4.82. On Monday, NN reported the sale of life sciences division for $825 million.
- Flexsteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: FLXS) shares dropped 11.9% to close at $15.85 after reporting a loss for the fourth quarter.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) dipped 10.9% to close at $9.07.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) fell 10.8% to close at $0.5441. On Monday, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals secured a new purchase and marketing agreement with Vantage Outsourcing for DEXYCU.
- Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CWH) shares slipped 10.7% to close at $29.04. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Tuesday, August 25 showed that Chief Executive Officer Lemonis Marcus bought 15,475 shares of Camping World at an average price of $32.23.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) fell 8.8% to close at $27.62 after reporting quarterly earnings.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) fell 8.4% to close at $38.45 after the company lowered its FY20 earnings guidance, now expecting EPS of $1.30-$1.60, versus previous forecast of $2.20-$2.50.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 4.8% to close at $5.95. Cancer Genetics shares jumped 115% on Monday after the company announced the entry into a definitive merger agreement with StemoniX.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 4.1% to close at $0.7100. User-Friendly Phone Book disclosed a 21.5% active stake in the company.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Movers From YesterdayNews Penny Stocks Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas