Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spotify Signs 'League Of Legends' Exclusive Partnership
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2020 5:26pm   Comments
Share:
Spotify Signs 'League Of Legends' Exclusive Partnership

Spotify Technology (NYSE: SPOT) signed an exclusive sponsorship with Riot Game’s “League of Legends." Spotify will be the exclusive audio service provider for all LOL content.

What You Need To Know: According to Variety, Spotify signed its first global paid sponsorship deal to gain access to the huge fan base of "League of Legends." The multi-year sponsorship will center heavily on content on around the League of Legends World Championship in Shanghai, China (Sept. 25 to Oct. 31).

A nine-part podcast called “Untold Stories: Top Moments From Worlds” will be featured on Spotify along with playlists and a look at the new world anthem for the championship.

Why It’s Important: Last year’s League of Legends World Championship had 21.8 million average viewers. Spotify will get banner placement during LOL broadcasts. On Spotify, LOL’s tracks are listened to 5 million times a month.

Spotify has been focusing on growing its podcast business. The company has 299 million monthly active users and 138 million premium subscribers. In the second quarter, 21% of MAUs listened to podcasts.

What’s Next: Spotify will launch “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast as a platform exclusive in September. The company is forecasting having 328 million to 348 million MAUs by the end of the fiscal year.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SPOT)

Work Management Software Maker Asana Files For Direct Listing On NYSE
Cramer Weighs In On SmileDirectClub, Activision Blizzard And More
Apple Revamps Music Radio Service With A Rebranded Beats 1, And Two New Stations
Hedge Funds Starting To Tire Of Tech, Dumping Bank Stocks
Facebook Decries Apple's App Store Tax On Its Initiative To Support Small Businesses During Pandemic
Apple Is Now Playing A Whole New Game
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: eSports League of Legends Riot Games The Joe Rogan ExperienceNews Contracts Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com