Why Exxon Mobil's Stock Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2020 3:02pm   Comments
Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) shares are trading lower on Tuesday after the company was replaced in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.

ExxonMobil is an integrated oil and gas company that explores for, produces, and refines oil around the world. In 2019, it produced 2.4 million barrels of liquids and 9.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas per day. At the end of 2019, reserves were 22.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent (including 3.8 billion for equity companies), 65% of which are liquids.

The company is the world's largest refiner with a total global refining capacity of 4.7 million barrels of oil per day and one of the world's largest manufacturers of commodity and specialty chemicals. It operates its business divisions in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, North and sub-Saharan Africa, and the Asia-Pacific.

Exxon Mobil shares were trading down 3.27% at $40.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 52-week high of $75.18 and a 52-week low of $30.11.

