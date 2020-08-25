44 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed 115.5% to $1.14 after the company announced positive primary efficacy data from its three-arm, five-month stress urinary incontinence feasibility study, which is comparing the company's cryogen-cooled monopolar radiofrequency treatment and a cryogen-only sham treatment to an inert sham treatment for mild-to-moderate SUI in women. Additionally, the company announced positive outcomes from an in-vivo preclinical study that was conducted to validate its new inert sham tip for use in the upcoming pivotal PURSUIT Trial in the U.S.
- Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGLB) gained 54.3% to $3.84 after the company reported that it has been awarded a contract by Mitsubishi Heavy Industries.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) shares climbed 28% to $7.08. On Monday, Orchard Therapeutics announced clinical data presentations at the 46th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
- Jiayin Group Inc. (NASDAQ: JFIN) gained 26.3% to $3.41 amid US-China trade talks concerning the Phase 1 agreement.
- Phoenix Tree Holdings Limited (NYSE: DNK) shares rose 24.6% to $7.91.
- RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU) surged 21.6% to $6.93. RISE Education Cayman, earlier during the month, reported results for the second quarter.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares gained 18.5% to $3.90. VivoPower shares jumped 26% on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary results for FY20.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) gained 18% to $3.7150. On Monday, FTS International reported an agreement with majority of its secured debtholders on restructuring support agreement to convert over $400 million of debt to equity.
- Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPRT) climbed 15.5% to $2.335
- Idera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDRA) surged 15.2% to $2.3261. Idera Pharmaceuticals, earlier during the month, reported results for the second quarter.
- Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUTR) gained 15% to $17.74. Cutera released Q2 results earlier in the month.
- Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WRTC) shares rose 15% to $8.94. Wrap Technologies, earlier during the month, said it received multiple international BolaWrap orders.
- Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: GTEC) gained 14.3% to $3.2450.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) rose 13.8% to $2.5150 after jumping 30% on Monday.
- Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBRX) surged 12.5% to $ 27.78 as the company reported inducement grants under Nasdaq listing rules.
- Flotek Industries, Inc. (NYSE: FTK) shares climbed 12% to $2.41.
- NIO Limited (NYSE: NIO) gained 12% to $ 16.77 after UBS upgraded the stock from Sell to Neutral.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) rose 9.6% to $29.25 after jumping 23% on Monday. Nano-X Imaging priced its IPO at $18 per share.
- The Gap, Inc. (NYSE: GPS) gained 9% to $16.88 after Citigroup upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy and raised the price target from $12 to $24.
- J M Smucker Co (NYSE: SJM) gained 8.8% to $122.91 after the company reported upbeat Q1 results and raised its FY21 earnings guidance.
- Ocugen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCGN) shares gained 8% to $0.4425 after declining over 13% on Monday. Ocugen reported worse-than-expected Q2 earnings earlier during the month.
- Immunovant Inc (NASDAQ: IMVT) gained 6.2% to $35.54 after the company announced the results from its multi-center, placebo-controlled Phase 2a trial of IMVT-1401 were statistically significant.
- Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) rose 4.8% to $246.76 after the stock was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday.
- Medtronic PLC (NYSE: MDT) gained 4.3% to $104.39 after reporting strong quarterly results.
- Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) shares rose 3.6% to $165.07 after the stock was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday.
- salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE: CRM) rose 3.5% to $215.66 after the stock was added to the Dow Jones Industrial Average on Monday. The company is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell today.
Losers
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 23% to $0.69. Northern Dynasty Minerals shares tumbled 38% on Monday following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the company's gold and copper mine planned for Alaska faces a roadblock by the Trump administration over environmental concerns.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) declined 21.8% to $3.05. Sonnet BioTherapeutics shares climbed over 48% on Monday after the U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ: YRCW) fell 19% to $4.1250. Stifel reinstated YRC Worldwide with a Hold and announced a $5 price target.
- NanoVibronix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NAOV) shares declined 18.6% to $0.7079 after the company reported a $2.5 million bought deal offering.
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) fell 16.9% to $5.20. Cancer Genetics shares jumped 115% on Monday after the company announced the entry into a definitive merger agreement with StemoniX.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) shares declined 15% to $11.55. Liminal BioSciences gained 7% on Monday after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- The Children's Place, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLCE) shares dropped 14.3% to $19.97 after the company reported wider-than-expected Q2 loss.
- Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: BRQS) fell 13% to $1.07. Borqs Technologies shares jumped around 40% on Monday after the company received a purchase order of over $15 million for mobile point-of-sale device in India.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares declined 12.3% to $5.48 after gaining 19% on Monday. Velocity Financial, earlier during the month, released Q2 results.
- Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) fell 12.1% to $0.3013. Onconova Therapeutics shares dipped 66% on Monday after the company’s Phase 3 INSPIRE trial did not meet its primary endpoint.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) shares declined 11.4% to $3.2167. Riot Blockchain, last week, announced it has entered into an agreement with Bitmain Tech for the purchase of 8,000 Antminer S19 Digital Currency Miners for approximately $17.7 million.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) fell 11.4% to $0.54. On Monday, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals secured a new purchase and marketing agreement with Vantage Outsourcing for DEXYCU.
- Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA) fell 11% to $26.65 after the company reported Q2 results and issued sales forecast for the third quarter.
- Portland General Electric Company (NYSE: POR) fell 10.8% to $37.45 after the company lowered its FY20 earnings guidance, now expecting EPS of $1.30-$1.60, versus previous forecast of $2.20-$2.50.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) fell 10.6% to $4.90. On Monday, NN reported the sale of life sciences division for $825 million.
- Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE: NOAH) fell 7.7% to $27.93 after reporting quarterly earnings.
- Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ: SWBI) shares gained 6.1% to $17.04. On Monday, Smith & Wesson Brands named Deana L. McPherson as CFO.
- LM Funding America, Inc. (NASDAQ: LMFA) fell 5.5% to $0.6989. User-Friendly Phone Book disclosed a 21.5% active stake in the company.
