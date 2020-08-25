Restaurant Roundup: Domino's Launches First New Pizza In Years, McDonald's And Papa John's Double Down On Chicken Trend

Major restaurant chains announced new menu options this week, including Domino's Pizza, Inc's. (NYSE: DPZ) first new pizza item launch in eight years.

Burger And Tacos From Domino's: Cheeseburgers and tacos often arrive at the consumer's door soggy and cold but Domino's has a solution: put it on a pizza. The company announced the launch of a chicken taco pizza and a cheeseburger pizza.

The taco pizza includes grilled chicken, taco seasoning, onions, peppers, tomatoes, and three kinds of cheese. The cheeseburger pizza also includes three kinds of cheese with a ketchup-mustard sauce, tomatoes, beef, and onions.

Papa John's Has The Solution To Messy Wings: Rival pizza chain Papa John's Int'l, Inc. (NASDAQ: PZZA) also said it has the solution to messy wings: a grilled buffalo papadia.

The new menu item is made from Papa John's standard pizza dough and comes loaded with grilled chicken and onions and lots of cheese. To top it off, the papadia is "drenched in the saucey goodness" of buttermilk-ranch and a buffalo sauce.

"We know buffalo sauce and wings are popular among our guests," said Paul Fabre, SVP of Product Innovation. "No wet wipes needed here – just the complementary flavors of bold buffalo sauce and mellow ranch paired with cheesy goodness."

McDonald's Welcomes New McNuggets And Flurry: Fans of McDonald's Corp (NYSE: MCD) dreaming of a new McNuggets flavor had to wait a long time -- 37 years to be precise.

McDonald's will launch its new Spicy Chicken McNuggets on Sept. 16 and consumers need to act quickly as it is a limited time offer. The nuggets are breaded with a combination of cayenne and chili peppers and could be accompanied by a new Might Hot Sauce.

Coinciding with the launch of a spicy item, McDonald's will offer something new to help customers cool down: a new Chips Ahoy McFlurry.

"This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," said Vice President of Menu Innovation, Linda VanGosen. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn't think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can't wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."

