Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 11:03am   Comments
Share:

During Tuesday's morning session, 78 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.
  • Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) was the smallest firm based on market cap to set a new 52-week high.
  • Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) saw the most significant positive move of the companies, as it traded up 16.9% to reach its new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs on Tuesday are as follows:

  • Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock hit a yearly high price of $281.87. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.
  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) shares hit a yearly high of $138.93. The stock traded down 0.45% on the session.
  • Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE) shares were up 0.75% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $480.37 for a change of up 0.75%.
  • SAP (NYSE: SAP) shares set a new yearly high of $165.84 this morning. The stock was up 0.91% on the session.
  • Salesforce.com (NYSE: CRM) shares broke to $216.37 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 3.34%.
  • Nike (NYSE: NKE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $112.27 with a daily change of up 0.17%.
  • Linde (NYSE: LIN) shares were up 0.82% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $251.38.
  • Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) stock hit a yearly high price of $117.10. The stock was down 0.44% for the day.
  • Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) shares were up 0.16% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $142.19.
  • Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) stock made a new 52-week high of $620.19 Tuesday. The stock was down 0.53% for the day.
  • Lowe's Companies (NYSE: LOW) shares broke to $166.90 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) shares reached a new 52-week high of $78.66 on Tuesday morning, moving up 3.05%.
  • Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) stock hit a yearly high price of $335.43. The stock was up 0.34% for the day.
  • Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE: CL) shares were down 0.58% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $79.31.
  • NetEase (NASDAQ: NTES) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $504.32 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 1.93%.
  • Deere (NYSE: DE) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $209.40 with a daily change of up 1.55%.
  • FedEx (NYSE: FDX) shares were down 1.19% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $219.56.
  • Autodesk (NASDAQ: ADSK) shares hit $254.15 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 0.62%.
  • Progressive (NYSE: PGR) shares were down 0.12% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $92.46.
  • Monster Beverage (NASDAQ: MNST) stock hit a yearly high price of $84.53. The stock was up 0.04% for the day.
  • Cintas (NASDAQ: CTAS) shares broke to $327.76 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • Carrier Global (NYSE: CARR) shares hit a yearly high of $30.78. The stock traded up 1.09% on the session.
  • Corning (NYSE: GLW) shares hit a new 52-week high of $33.56. The stock traded down 0.64% on the session.
  • Yandex (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares set a new yearly high of $66.36 this morning. The stock was up 1.36% on the session.
  • Conagra Brands (NYSE: CAG) shares were up 0.21% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $38.50.
  • EPAM Systems (NYSE: EPAM) shares achieved a new 52-week high on Tuesday morning, hitting $319.42 with a daily change of up 1.03%.
  • CarMax (NYSE: KMX) shares reached a new 52-week high of $109.31 on Tuesday morning, later moving down 0.96%.
  • Trimble (NASDAQ: TRMB) stock set a new 52-week high of $52.49 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.23%.
  • PulteGroup (NYSE: PHM) shares were down 0.4% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $48.00.
  • Black Knight (NYSE: BKI) shares reached a new 52-week high of $82.12 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.65%.
  • Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) shares broke to $87.88 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high.
  • PPD (NASDAQ: PPD) shares were down 0.41% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $33.40.
  • Lennox International (NYSE: LII) shares hit a yearly high of $283.50. The stock traded up 0.16% on the session.
  • Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA) shares reached a new 52-week high of $123.98 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.56%.
  • Graco (NYSE: GGG) shares reached a new 52-week high of $58.22 on Tuesday morning, moving up 0.03%.
  • Watsco (NYSE: WSO) shares hit a yearly high of $245.89. The stock traded up 0.81% on the session.
  • Quanta Services (NYSE: PWR) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $51.45. Shares later traded down 0.53%.
  • BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ) shares were down 1.17% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $47.33 for a change of down 1.17%.
  • PLDT (NYSE: PHI) stock hit a yearly high price of $29.70. The stock was up 3.45% for the day.
  • Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $51.57 on Tuesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.45%.
  • Landstar System (NASDAQ: LSTR) shares set a new yearly high of $134.74 this morning. The stock was up 0.1% on the session.
  • Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.14 on Tuesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.16%.
  • Vivint Solar (NYSE: VSLR) stock hit a yearly high price of $28.26. The stock later traded down 0.39% for the day.
  • Inari Medical (NASDAQ: NARI) stock made a new 52-week high of $73.50 Tuesday. The stock was up 1.43% for the day.
  • Turning Point (NASDAQ: TPTX) shares hit $75.00 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 3.23%.
  • Palomar Hldgs (NASDAQ: PLMR) shares set a new 52-week high of $110.83 on Tuesday, moving up 1.09%.
  • Immunovant (NASDAQ: IMVT) stock set a new 52-week high of $37.00 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 6.47%.
  • Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIPC) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $53.41. Shares later traded down 0.98%.
  • Open Lending (NASDAQ: LPRO) shares were up 1.74% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $20.60 for a change of up 1.74%.
  • Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) shares set a new 52-week high of $54.19 on Tuesday, moving down 0.32%.
  • ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ: SWAV) stock made a new 52-week high of $60.46 Tuesday. The stock later traded down 0.08% for the day.
  • Materialise (NASDAQ: MTLS) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $31.94 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 0.29%.
  • BRP Group (NASDAQ: BRP) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $25.37 on Tuesday. Shares of the company later traded down 0.56%.
  • Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RVNC) shares were up 2.43% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week high of $28.77.
  • Ameresco (NYSE: AMRC) shares hit $33.68 on Tuesday morning, setting a new 52-week high for a change of up 6.19%.
  • Omega Flex (NASDAQ: OFLX) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $139.95. Shares later traded down 0.01%.
  • Freedom Holding (NASDAQ: FRHC) shares set a new 52-week high of $22.94 on Tuesday, moving up 0.61%.
  • Kura Oncology (NASDAQ: KURA) shares were up 2.37% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $22.53.
  • Tortoise Acquisition (NYSE: SHLL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $41.79 on Tuesday. Shares of the company later traded down 4.87%.
  • Pacific Biosciences (NASDAQ: PACB) shares hit a new 52-week high of $6.73. The stock later traded down 0.53% on the session.
  • Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KROS) stock on Tuesday broke to a yearly high of $49.49. Shares later traded down 1.1%.
  • Templeton Dragon Fund (NYSE: TDF) stock set a new 52-week high of $24.47 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 0.78%.
  • Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ: LOB) shares broke to $20.38 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week high with a change of up 1.02%.
  • Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ: PTGX) shares set a new yearly high of $21.91 this morning. The stock was up 1.16% on the session.
  • iClick Interactive Asia (NASDAQ: ICLK) shares hit a yearly high of $10.13. The stock later traded down 0.4% on the session.
  • Fluidigm (NASDAQ: FLDM) stock hit a yearly high price of $9.35. The stock was up 6.33% for the day.
  • Collectors Universe (NASDAQ: CLCT) shares set a new yearly high of $46.95 this morning. The stock was up 1.54% on the session.
  • AllianzGI Diversified Inc (NYSE: ACV) shares set a new 52-week high of $26.82 on Tuesday, later moving down 0.07%.
  • CHINA FUND (NYSE: CHN) stock made a new 52-week high of $25.90 Tuesday. The stock was up 0.08% for the day.
  • G. Willi-Food Intl (NASDAQ: WILC) shares were up 1.7% on Tuesday to hit a new 52-week high of $19.75 for a change of up 1.7%.
  • Lincoln Educational Servs (NASDAQ: LINC) shares hit a new 52-week high of $8.23. The stock traded up 7.46% on the session.
  • Flotek Industries (NYSE: FTK) shares hit a new 52-week high of $2.65. The stock traded up 16.9% on the session.
  • ReneSola (NYSE: SOL) shares broke to a new 52-week high of $2.43 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded up 10.07%.
  • Goldfield Corporation (The) Common Stock (AMEX: GV) shares were up 0.46% for the day, having made a 52-week high of $4.54.
  • Manning & Napier (NYSE: MN) shares set a new yearly high of $4.64 this morning. The stock was up 3.82% on the session.
  • Streamline Health Solns (NASDAQ: STRM) shares hit a yearly high of $1.75. The stock traded up 9.38% on the session.
  • Vivopower International (NASDAQ: VVPR) stock set a new 52-week high of $4.82 Tuesday morning. Over the session, the stock traded up 12.46%.
  • Limbach Holdings (NASDAQ: LMB) shares hit a yearly high of $6.17. The stock traded down 0.22% on the session.

 

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ADBE + ACV)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
SoftBank's $3.9B US Stock Bets Include Amazon, Netflix, Google, Tesla
Hedge Funds Starting To Tire Of Tech, Dumping Bank Stocks
A Reversal Of Stock Splitting Philosophy. Plus, Why Kamala Calmed The Markets.
Cramer Says These 10 Stocks Need To Follow Tesla, Apple's Lead And Split
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: 52-Week HighsNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com