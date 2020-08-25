Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday

During Tuesday's morning session, 78 stocks hit new 52-week highs.

Noteables:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) was the biggest firm by market cap to hit a new 52-week high.

Stocks that set new 52-week highs on Tuesday are as follows:

Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE: BABA) stock hit a yearly high price of $281.87. The stock was up 1.94% for the day.

Should these stocks see further movement, Benzinga will be the first to update traders. Stay tuned.