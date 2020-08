Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday

On Tuesday, 10 stocks hit new 52-week lows.

During the first half-hour of trading on Tuesday, the following stocks broke to new 52-week lows:

Portland General Electric (NYSE: POR) stock drifted down 11.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.01.

stock drifted down 11.06% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $36.01. Power Integrations (NASDAQ: POWI) shares set a new 52-week low of $56.00. The stock traded up 0.11%.

shares set a new 52-week low of $56.00. The stock traded up 0.11%. Tricida (NASDAQ: TCDA) stock drifted up 1.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.54.

stock drifted up 1.93% on Tuesday morning to hit a new 52-week low of $9.54. Recro Pharma (NASDAQ: REPH) stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was down 2.54% on the session.

stock hit a new 52-week low of $2.61. The stock was down 2.54% on the session. ATIF Holdings (NASDAQ: ATIF) shares fell to $1.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.51%.

shares fell to $1.01 on Tuesday, setting a new 52-week low with a shift of down 14.51%. Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ACOR) shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% on the session.

shares set a new yearly low of $0.50 this morning. The stock was down 5.91% on the session. China Xiangtai Food (NASDAQ: PLIN) shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Tuesday morning.

shares reached a new 52-week low of $1.01 on Tuesday morning. IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Common Stock (AMEX: ITP) stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.47%.

stock broke to a new 52-week low of $0.41 on Tuesday. Shares of the company traded down 2.47%. Urban Tea (NASDAQ: MYT) stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday, moving down 28.77%.

stock set a new 52-week low of $0.19 on Tuesday, moving down 28.77%. NanoVibronix (NASDAQ: NAOV) stock hit a new 52-week low of $0.68. The stock was down 21.58% on the session.

