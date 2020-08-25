How Does Amgen's Debt Look?

Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) rose by 6.70% in the past three months. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Amgen has.

Amgen's Debt

Based on Amgen’s balance sheet as of July 29, 2020, long-term debt is at $34.13 billion and current debt is at $91.00 million, amounting to $34.22 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $9.14 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $25.08 billion.

To understand the degree of financial leverage a company has, investors look at the debt ratio. Considering Amgen’s $65.01 billion in total assets, the debt-ratio is at 0.53. As a rule of thumb, a debt-ratio more than 1 indicates that a considerable portion of debt is funded by assets. A higher debt-ratio can also imply that the company might be putting itself at risk for default, if interest rates were to increase. However, debt-ratios vary widely across different industries. For example, a debt ratio of 35% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Importance of Debt

Debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and can help it attain growth. Debt usually has a relatively lower financing cost than equity, which makes it an attractive option for executives.

However, due to interest-payment obligations, cash-flow of a company can be impacted. Equity owners can keep excess profit, generated from the debt capital, when companies use the debt capital for its business operations.