80 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares climbed 114.8% to close at $6.25 on Monday after the company signed a definitive merger agreement with StemoniX.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares climbed 48.3% to close at $3.90 after the U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- Tortoise Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SHLL) gained 33.7% to close at $40.00. After its first successful specialty purpose acquisition company, Tortoise Acquisition Corp. is launching a second SPAC. Tortoise Acquisition Corp. will offer 250 million shares at a price of $10 per share, according to a Monday SEC filing.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) surged 30% to close at $2.21 after falling over 14% on Friday.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) shares surged 29.6% to close at $22.37. BTIG initiated coverage on TravelCenters Of America with a Buy rating and a price target of $34.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares climbed 25.6% to close at $3.29 after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary results for FY20.
- AutoWeb, Inc. (NASDAQ: AUTO) gained 24.1% to close at $3.45. AutoWeb, last week, said it sees preliminary July sales at $6.1 million.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares jumped 23% to close at $26.70. Nano-X Imaging shares gained 21% on Friday after pricing its IPO at $18 per share.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 18.7% to close at $8.07 in sympathy with the overall market.
- Orchard Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ORTX) rose 18.7% to close at $5.53. Orchard Therapeutics announced clinical data presentations at the 46th Annual Meeting of the European Society for Blood and Marrow Transplantation.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) gained 18.6% to close at $6.25. Velocity Financial, earlier during the month, released Q2 results.
- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: XSPA) climbed 18.4% to close at $3.22 as the company announced it had cut the waiting time for COVID-19 tests conducted at airports from 48 hours to under 15 minutes.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares surged 17.8% to close at $39.34.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) climbed 17.5% to close at $1.34. Transocean shares dipped over 28% on Friday on bankruptcy concerns.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) gained 17.3% to close at $11.73 after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTY) surged 16.5% to close at $2.33 after declining 11% on Friday.
- Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRPN) gained 16.2% to close at $ 32.58 in sympathy with the overall market.
- RumbleON, Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBL) jumped 16.1% to close at $32.98. A Form 4 filing filed with the SEC on Monday, August 24 showed that and Chesrown Marshall bought 1,500 shares at an average price of $28.52.
- Bristow Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VTOL) shares gained 15.3% to close at $ 24.39.
- Travelzoo (NASDAQ: TZOO) surged 15.3% to close at $7.48.
- GTT Communications, Inc. (NYSE: GTT) shares rose 14.4% to close at $4.92. GTT, last week, received NYSE notice regarding delayed form 10-Q filing.
- Meredith Corporation (NYSE: MDP) gained 14.4% to close at $ 14.25.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares rose 13.9% to close at $2.87 after the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the use of investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) gained 13.8% to close at $17.09.
- Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) rose 13.4% to close at $7.35 after the company received 501(k) clearance from the FDA for its deep transcranial magnetic stimulation system as an aid in short-term smoking cessation.
- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNCR) gained 13.4% to close at $4.39. Synchronoss Technologies reported better-than-expected Q2 results earlier in the month.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) climbed 12.4% to close at $29.11 after surging around 9% on Friday. Rocket Companies is expected to report Q2 results on September 2.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) rose 12.3% to close at $6.28.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) gained 11.1% to close at $4.11 after the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the use of investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) gained 10.8% to close at $0.1956 after Angelo, Gordon & Co. reported a 16.6% active stake in the company.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares gained 10.6% to close at $35.17 after gaining 26% on Friday.
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares gained 8.6% to close at $8.20 after surging over 12% on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted a Q2 loss earlier during the month.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares rose 8.6% to close at $6.25 after jumping 25% on Friday.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) gained 7.1% to close at $13.59 after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) gained 6.9% to close at $1.55 after declining around 6% on Friday. T2 Biosystems, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
- XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) gained 6.6% to close at $19.57 after the company said the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma as a treatment for COVID-19, which opens the door for its antibody screening technology used to identify CCP.
- Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) gained 5.4% to close at $2.34 after the company said it secured largest initial mezzanine order in its history.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: PTI) gained 4.6% to close at $1.36 after the company and Yumanity Therapeutics reported a merger agreement.
Losers
- Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ODT) shares dipped 45.4% to close at $18.33 on Monday after the company announced the results from CONTESSA, a phase 3 study of Tesetaxel.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) dropped 38.2% to close at $0.8960 in pre-market trading following a WSJ report suggesting the company's gold and copper mine planned for Alaska faces a roadblock by the Trump administration over environmental concerns.
- FTS International, Inc. (NYSE: FTSI) shares fell 36.5% to close at $3.15. FTS International reported an agreement with majority of its secured debtholders on restructuring support agreement to convert over $400 million of debt to equity.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares declined 26.4% to close at $1.90.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares fell 23.6% to close at $10.11 after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its New Drug Application for Veverimer.
- Trevi Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRVI) shares dropped 21.8% to close at $3.74. Trevi Therapeutics released Q2 results earlier during the month.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) fell 20.4% to close at $2.50 after the company reported Q1 results.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) dipped 20% to close at $0.3680 after dropping 7% on Friday. CHF Solutions, last week, reported the pricing of $12.5 million offering at $0.45 per unit.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dipped 19.2% to close at $3.92.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares fell 19.1% to close at $8.12. Sorrento Therapeutics, last week, announced it has entered into a merger agreement to acquire SmartPharm and develop a pipeline of gene-encoded therapeutic antibodies, starting with neutralizing antibodies to treat Covid-19 and cancer therapeutics.
- Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) dropped 18.8% to close at $42.95. Vir Biotechnology and Harbour BioMed announced plans to collaborate on development and commercialization of novel therapeutic molecules in the field of immuno-oncology and infectious disease.
- Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ: LWAY) dipped 17.7% to close at $4.79.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) fell 17.3% to close at $14.34. On Friday, Hindenburg published a bearish piece on GrowGeneration.
- Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ: UONE) dropped 17.3% to close at $4.15. Urban One, earlier during the month, reported a $25 million at-the-market equity offering program.
- Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMUX) dipped 17.1% to close at $15.29.
- Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: OVID) fell 16.8% to close at $6.37. Ovid Therapeutics released Q2 results earlier in the month.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 16.6% to close at $10.18. Kirkland's is expected to release Q2 earnings on September 3.
- Akers Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKER) dipped 16.6% to close at $4.38 after falling 11% on Friday. Akers Biosciences, earlier during the month, announced a 1.207 million share common stock offering at $5.67 per share.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares fell 16.3% to close at $1.95.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 15.8% to close at $3.63. Vuzix shares climbed over 17% on Friday after Rozetta selected the company's Smart Glasses for two separate translation-centric solutions.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) declined 15.4% to close at $12.57. Co-Diagnostics, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Marathon Patent Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARA) fell 14.8% to close at $2.31. Marathon Patent Group, earlier in the month, announced it has entered into a long term purchase contract with Bitmain for the purchase of 10,500 next-generation Antminer S-19 Pro ASIC Miners.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares dipped 14.4% to close at $1.84. Westwater Resources posted a Q2 loss of $0.43 per share earlier in the month.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 14.2% to close at $0.3950. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares climbed 64% on Friday after the company announced two additional VenoValve patients from its first-in-man clinical study in Columbia reached the one-year milestone following VenoValve surgery and chronic venous insufficiency significantly improved in both patients.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 14.1% to close at $4.34 after the company announced a common stock offering of 835,000 shares at $4.25 per share.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) dropped 13.4% to close at $4.98 after declining 13% on Friday.
- Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 13.3% to close at $119.26 after reports suggesting Trump is considering fast-tracking AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine candidate, adding to competitive pressures. Meanwhile, Novavax initiated Phase 2 portion of Phase 1/2 clinical trial of coronavirus vaccine.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 13.2% to close at $12.24 following a report that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine maybe fast-tracked for approval in the United States.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares fell 12.7% to close at $3.1850 after dropping over 6% on Friday. VBI Vaccines, last week, signed a manufacturing deal with Therapure Biomanufacturing for coronavirus vaccine candidates.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 12.1% to close at $0.3930 after declining over 10% on Friday. Jaguar Health, last week, issued updates on investigator-initiated trials of crofelemer.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) fell 11.7% to close at $2.12. On Friday, CEO Equels Thomas K. filed a Form 4 with the SEC. The insider bought 10,730 shares at an average price of $2.33.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) shares fell 11.5% to close at $10.99.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares fell 10.7% to close at $3.02. Atossa Therapeutics, last week announced that it has enrolled and dosed the first cohort of healthy participants in the Phase 1 clinical study using AT-301, being administered by nasal spray.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) fell 10.5% to close at $7.36.
- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) shares fell 10.4% to close at $0.9320 after jumping 20% on Friday. SPAR Group, last week, named Fay DeVriese as new Chief Financial Officer.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares tumbled 10.1% to close at $16.73.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) dropped 9.7% to close at $0.6097. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals secured a new purchase and marketing agreement with Vantage Outsourcing for DEXYCU.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) fell 9.5% to close at $7.95 after the company reported a common stock offering of approximately 3.36 million shares at $7 per share.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 7.8% to close at $2.36 after surging 22% on Friday.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) fell 7.7% to close at $5.48 after the company reported the sale of life sciences division for $825 million.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 7% to close at $0.2851 after declining 11% on Friday. Naked Brand Group, last week, entered into a global amendment with St.George Investments amending convertible promissory note issued by the company.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 4.9% to close at $2.14. Super League, on Friday, announced an exclusive recreational esports partnership for its upcoming new game Venture Valley.
