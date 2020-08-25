Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 4:33am   Comments
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is scheduled for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • The S&P Corelogic Case-Shiller home price index for June will be released at 9:00 a.m. ET. The Case-Shiller's 20-city index is projected to rise 0.1% in June, compared to no change in May.
  • The FHFA house price index for June is scheduled for release at 9:00 a.m. ET. For June, analysts expect the index increasing 0.3%, versus a 0.3% decline in May.
  • The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index for August will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. The index is expected to rise slightly to 93.0 in August versus 92.6 in July.
  • Data on new home sales for July will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET. New home sales are projected to rise to an annual rate of 785,000 in June.
  • The Richmond Fed manufacturing index for August is scheduled for release at 10:00 a.m. ET. The Richmond index is expected to remain unchanged at 10 in August.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 2-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President Mary Daly will speak at 3:25 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

