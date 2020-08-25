iRobot Launches AI-Powered 'Genius' To Boost Roomba, Braava Functionalities

iRobot Corp (NASDAQ: IRBT) announced the launch of its new product offering iRobot Genius Home Intelligence on Monday.

What Happened: Genius sports new digital features that would allow users to personalize their cleaning robots based on their habits and personal preferences along with greater performance insights, the global consumer robot company said.

With the release of the iRobot Genius product update, users will be able to access and control all other wi-fi enabled company products like Roomba and Braava by using the iRobot Home App.

The iRobot Genius not only responds to voice command but is capable of automatically detect cleaning zones as well as suggest areas surrounding specific objects like kitchen counters, and couches, according to the company. Other features include event-based automation, recommended cleaning schedules, and a pre-set cleaning schedule.

Why It Matters: The new feature update comes at a time when the company faces setbacks due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. The company announced in April that it won’t be releasing the Terra Lawn mowing robot this year.

In an attempt to reprioritize business focus, iRobot also cut down approximately 5% of its workforce globally.

Price Movement:

iRobot shares stock was trading at $74.51 and closed 1.96% lower at the end of trading hours on Monday.

Photo courtesy: iRobot Corp.