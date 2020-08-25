Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Apple Stock Split Causes Dow Jones Industrial Average Shuffle; Salesforce, Amgen, Honeywell To Make Entry

Aditya Raghunath , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 25, 2020 12:17am   Comments
Share:
Apple Stock Split Causes Dow Jones Industrial Average Shuffle; Salesforce, Amgen, Honeywell To Make Entry

The S&P Dow Jones Indices, a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), on Monday announced certain changes to the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) composition, effective Aug. 31.

What Happened: Three new stocks will be added to replace existing stocks in the DJIA index.

Cloud computing solutions provider Salesforce.com Inc. (NYSE: CRM) will replace Exxon Mobil Corp. (NYSE: XOM), biotech company Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ: AMGN) will replace Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE), and Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE: HON) will replace Raytheon Technologies Corp. (NYSE: RTX).

The decision to replace three stocks in the index came after Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) declared a 1:4 stock split, which would also come into effect on Aug. 31.

Why It Matters: The iPhone maker is one of the constituents of the DJIA index and the company’s stock split decision could bring down the index weightage on the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) IT sector. With the new additions, S&P Down Jones hopes to offset this reduction and remove company overlap in the index.

What's Next: To ensure consistency, new divisors will be used to rebalance the index, specifics of which will be available in the S&P Dow Jones Indices FTP (EDX) site on Aug. 28, according to the statement.

Price Action: At the time of the market close on Monday, the DJIA index was up 1.35% at $28,308.46.

Among the three new entrants, Salesforce.com shares traded 3% higher at $214.8 in the after-hours session Monday. Amgen shares traded 4% higher at $245, and Honeywell shares were up 3.8% at $165.5.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + AMGN)

Turning Growth Up A Notch Is Paying Off With This ETF
Apple Analysts See 'Once In A Decade' Opportunity Ahead Of iPhone 'Supercycle'
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
AstraZeneca, Airline Stocks All Getting An Early Boost Amid Hopes For Virus Treatment Progress
Apple's Debt Overview
This Day In Market History: Steve Jobs Leaves Apple
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Dow Jones Industrial Average iPhone Stock IndicesNews Stock Split Markets Tech Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com