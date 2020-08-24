Two Storms Spell Double Trouble – WHAT THE TRUCK?!? (With Video)

On today's episode, Dooner and The Dude talk about an unprecedented pair of storms that could spell double trouble for freight, Tenstreet's partnership with Truckers Against Trafficking, a widow of a murdered trucker who is still seeking answers, and the logistics of logistics.

They're joined by special guests Marilyn Surber, Advisory Team, Tenstreet LLC; Joe Lynch, The Logistics of Logistics; Jeremy Thone, marketing manager, 3PL Systems; and Nick Austin, director of weather analytics/senior meteorologist at FreightWaves.

And, Emily Szink with this week's Big and Little Deals concerning the House's USPS bill, used truck sales, ransomware attacks, DoorDash adding grocery delivery and WWE SummerSlam.

Watch

Apple Podcasts

Spotify

More FreightWaves Podcasts

Visit our sponsor