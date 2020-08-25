Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fall Guys' Going Mobile In China Thanks To Bilibili
Chris Katje , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 25, 2020 1:14pm   Comments
Share:
'Fall Guys' Going Mobile In China Thanks To Bilibili

After launching in early August, the battle royale “Fall Guys” has quickly become one of the hottest video games.

Instead of gamers shooting at each other, “Fall Guys” centers around 60 jelly bean-style players competing in mini-games, with contestants eliminated over time until one gets the golden crown.

What You Need to Know: “Fall Guys” is only available for PlayStation 4 and PC. Whether the game will hit the Xbox or Nintendo Switch remains a mystery.

Fans of the game did get a surprise announcement that a mobile version of the game will be coming to China soon thanks to an exclusive partnership with Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ: BILI).

The co-founder of Mediatronic Limited, the British company behind "Fall Guys," told Digital Trends that the company “can confirm Bilibili have secured publishing rights to a mobile version in China.”

The mobile version of the game is titled “Jelly Bean: The Ultimate Knockout.” 

Bilibili opened pre-registration on Monday, and130,000 users have expressed interest in the game.

Why It’s Important: Mobile games are a huge revenue driver for Bilibil. The company has diversified into livestreaming, esports and advertising, but still receives the majority of its revenue from mobile games.

In the first quarter, Bilibili saw overall revenue increase 69% to $327 million. The mobile games segment had growth of 32% to $162.5 million.

Monthly active users grew 70% to 172.4 million. Mobile monthly users grew 77% to 156.4 million.

Bilibili is the publisher of “Fate/Order,” which has been one of the world’s most successful mobile games. This title, which comes from partner and part owner Sony Corporation (NYSE: SNE) led the game sections of apps for 2019.

The game also ranked fifth on a list of the top-growing games for the decade of 2010 to 2019. The game has made over $4 billion for Sony and Bilibili and has more than 11 million downloads.

“Fall Guys” has seen impressive numbers on Twitch, the game streaming platform owned by Amazon.com (NASDAQ: AMZN).

The game ranks third in average viewers over the last week with 163,866. The game trails only Twitch’s popular "Just Chatting" feature and “League of Legends.” Fall Guys has even seen more viewers watch gameplay than popular battle royale “Fortnite.”

What’s Next: According to Reuters, Bilibili has considered a secondary Hong Kong listing.

Bilibi could seek to sell 5%-10% of the company, Reuters reported. This offering wouldn’t come until next year, as the city’s listing rules include two years of financial records and good regulatory compliance on another qualifying exchange.

The "Fall Guys" momentum will probably not let up, as a second season is in the works.

The company announced that a sneak peak of season two will be aired during the opening night of Gamescom on Aug. 27.

As long as this game stays hot, Bilibili looks to have secured a huge property for its mobile games lineup in China.

Photo courtesy of Mediatronic. 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BILI)

Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Gain Ahead of Manufacturing Data
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 17, 2020
14 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
42 Stocks Moving in Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Short Sellers Pile Into China Stocks Following July Rally
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Bilibili China digital trends Fall Guys FortniteNews Tech Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com