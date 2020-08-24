Market Overview

Why Intuit's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2020 3:23pm   Comments
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares are trading higher on Monday after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $315 to $350.

Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.

Intuit shares were trading up 2.82% at $331.31 on Monday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $334.15 and a 52-week low of $187.86.

Latest Ratings for INTU

DateFirmActionFromTo
Aug 2020KeyBancMaintainsOverweight
May 2020B of A SecuritiesMaintainsBuy
May 2020JefferiesMaintainsBuy

