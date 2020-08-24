Why Intuit's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU) shares are trading higher on Monday after KeyBanc maintained an Overweight rating and raised its price target from $315 to $350.
Intuit is a provider of small-business accounting software (QuickBooks), personal tax solutions (TurboTax), and professional tax offerings (Lacerte). Founded in the mid-1980s, Intuit controls the majority of U.S. market share for small-business accounting and DIY tax-filing software.
Intuit shares were trading up 2.82% at $331.31 on Monday during the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $334.15 and a 52-week low of $187.86.
Latest Ratings for INTU
|Date
|Firm
|Action
|From
|To
|Aug 2020
|KeyBanc
|Maintains
|Overweight
|May 2020
|B of A Securities
|Maintains
|Buy
|May 2020
|Jefferies
|Maintains
|Buy
