Why HPE's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2020 3:16pm   Comments
Why HPE's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE: HPE) shares are trading higher on Monday, potentially in anticipation of the company's third-quarter earnings report after the close on Tuesday.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is a supplier of IT infrastructure products and services. The company operates as three major segments. Its hybrid IT division primarily sells computer servers, storage arrays, and Pointnext technical services. The intelligent edge group sells Aruba networking products and services.

HPE's financial services division offers financing and leasing plans for customers. The Palo Alto, California-based company sells on a global scale and has approximately 66,000 employees.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise shares were trading up 2.46% at $9.57 on Monday at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $17.59 and a 52-week low of $7.43.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

