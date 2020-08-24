60 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Cancer Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGIX) shares jumped 178.7% to $8.11 after the company signed a definitive merger agreement with StemoniX.
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SONN) shares gained 49.1% to $3.92 after the U.S. FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- Liminal BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: LMNL) climbed 45.6% to $18.47 after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- iBio, Inc. (NASDAQ: IBIO) climbed 29.1% to $2.1950 after falling over 14% on Friday.
- ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares gained 26.3% to $3.1825 after the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the use of investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ: NNOX) shares climbed 21.9% to $26.45. Nano-X Imaging shares gained 21% on Friday after pricing its IPO at $18 per share.
- Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: KELYB) shares rose 19.8% to $38.27 after gaining 26% on Friday.
- ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: THMO) jumped 18.4% to $4.38 after the FDA issued emergency use authorization for the use of investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ: TA) shares gained 18.1% to $20.38. BTIG initiated coverage on TravelCenters Of America with a Buy rating and a price target of $34.
- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA) climbed 17.4% to $11.74 after the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for investigational convalescent plasma for the treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- Abraxas Petroleum Corporation (NASDAQ: AXAS) climbed 16% to $0.2048 after Angelo, Gordon & Co. reported a 16.6% active stake in the company.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) rose 15.4% to $1.3150. Transocean shares dipped over 28% on Friday on bankruptcy concerns.
- Velocity Financial, Inc. (NYSE: VEL) shares gained 15.4% to $6.08 after jumping 25% on Friday.
- Oblong Inc. (NASDAQ: OBLG) climbed 15.1% to $2.5550 after the company said it secured largest initial mezzanine order in its history.
- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) shares rose 14.3% to $2.99 after the company reported better-than-expected preliminary results for FY20.
- Brainsway Ltd. (NASDAQ: BWAY) gained 13.2% to $7.20 after the company received 501(k) clearance from the FDA for its deep transcranial magnetic stimulation system as an aid in short-term smoking cessation.
- Party City Holdco Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTY) rose 12.3% to $2.2450 after declining 11% on Friday.
- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) shares climbed 12.1% to $37.43.
- LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE: LPL) gained 12% to $6.26
- Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CATB) shares rose 11.7% to $8.43 after surging over 12% on Friday. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals posted a Q2 loss earlier during the month.
- Proteostasis Therapeutics Inc (NYSE: PTI) gained 10.8% to $1.44 after the company and Yumanity Therapeutics reported a merger agreement.
- Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE: RKT) rose 10.8% to $28.70 after surging around 9% on Friday. Rocket Companies is expected to report Q2 results on September 2.
- XBiotech Inc (NASDAQ: XBIT) gained 9.9% to $20.17 after the company said the FDA issued an emergency use authorization for COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma as a treatment for COVID-19, which opens the door for its antibody screening technology used to identify CCP.
- DBV Technologies S.A. (NASDAQ: DBVT) rose 5.3% to $2.19 after dropping more than 5% on Friday.
- NN, Inc. (NASDAQ: NNBR) rose 4.1% to $6.18 after the company reported the sale of life sciences division for $825 million.
- T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTOO) gained 4% to $1.50 after declining around 6% on Friday. T2 Biosystems, earlier during the month, reported upbeat quarterly results.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Odonate Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ODT) shares dropped 31.8% to $22.86 after the company announced the results from CONTESSA, a phase 3 study of Tesetaxel.
- Hexindai Inc. (NASDAQ: HX) shares dropped 25.2% to $1.93.
- Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSE: NAK) fell 22.1% to $1.13 following a WSJ report suggesting the company's gold and copper mine planned for Alaska faces a roadblock by the Trump administration over environmental concerns.
- GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ: GRWG) dropped 21.2% to $13.68. On Friday, Hindenburg published a bearish piece on GrowGeneration.
- Kirkland's, Inc. (NASDAQ: KIRK) fell 19% to $9.89. Kirkland's is expected to release Q2 earnings on September 3.
- MOGU Inc. (NYSE: MOGU) declined 18.2% to $2.57 after the company reported Q1 results.
- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CODX) fell 18.2% to $12.15. Co-Diagnostics, earlier during the month, reported worse-than-expected Q2 results.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares dipped 16.6% to $ 8.37. Sorrento Therapeutics, last week, announced it has entered into a merger agreement to acquire SmartPharm and develop a pipeline of gene-encoded therapeutic antibodies, starting with neutralizing antibodies to treat Covid-19 and cancer therapeutics.
- RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNET) fell 16.3% to $3.4650.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) dropped 15.7% to $4.85 after declining 13% on Friday.
- Capitala Finance Corp. (NASDAQ: CPTA) shares declined 15.5% to $10.50.
- Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: MWK) declined 15.3% to $7.43 after the company reported a common stock offering of approximately 3.36 million shares at $7 per share.
- Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) shares tumbled 15.2% to $11.23 after the company received a Complete Response Letter from the FDA for its New Drug Application for Veverimer.
- Atossa Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATOS) shares dropped 15.1% to $2.87. Atossa Therapeutics, last week announced that it has enrolled and dosed the first cohort of healthy participants in the Phase 1 clinical study using AT-301, being administered by nasal spray.
- NanoViricides, Inc. (NYSE: NNVC) dipped 14.9% to $4.1299.
- Yield10 Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ: YTEN) shares fell 14.7% to $4.31 after the company announced a common stock offering of 835,000 shares at $4.25 per share.
- Hancock Jaffe Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ: HJLI) fell 14.6% to $0.3932. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories shares climbed 64% on Friday after the company announced two additional VenoValve patients from its first-in-man clinical study in Columbia reached the one-year milestone following VenoValve surgery and chronic venous insufficiency significantly improved in both patients.
- Naked Brand Group Limited (NASDAQ: NAKD) fell 14.6% to $0.2619 after declining 11% on Friday. Naked Brand Group, last week, entered into a global amendment with St.George Investments amending convertible promissory note issued by the company.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) dropped 14.3% to $12.09 following a report that AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine maybe fast-tracked for approval in the United States.
- Novavax, Inc (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 13.9% to $118.48 after reports suggesting Trump is considering fast-tracking AstraZeneca's coronavirus vaccine candidate, adding to competitive pressures. Meanwhile, Novavax initiated Phase 2 portion of Phase 1/2 clinical trial of coronavirus vaccine.
- Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ: VXRT) dropped 13.9% to $7.08.
- Cleveland BioLabs, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBLI) shares declined 13.7% to $2.01.
- CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHFS) fell 13.5% to $0.3979 after dropping 7% on Friday. CHF Solutions, last week, reported the pricing of $12.5 million offering at $0.45 per unit.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) tumbled 13.3% to $4.47 after climbing 31% on Friday. Bio-Path released Q2 results earlier during the month.
- Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) fell 13% to $3.7498. Vuzix shares climbed over 17% on Friday after Rozetta selected the company's Smart Glasses for two separate translation-centric solutions.
- Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: JAGX) fell 12.5% to $0.3910 after declining over 10% on Friday. Jaguar Health, last week, issued updates on investigator-initiated trials of crofelemer.
- Westwater Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: WWR) shares dipped 12.3% to $1.8850. Westwater Resources posted a Q2 loss of $0.43 per share earlier in the month.
- VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) shares fell 12.2% to $3.2050 after dropping over 6% on Friday. VBI Vaccines, last week, signed a manufacturing deal with Therapure Biomanufacturing for coronavirus vaccine candidates.
- DarioHealth Corp. (NASDAQ: DRIO) shares tumbled 11.2% to $16.53.
- Midatech Pharma plc (NASDAQ: MTP) fell 10.5% to $2.29 after surging 22% on Friday.
- EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYPT) dropped 9% to $0.6142. EyePoint Pharmaceuticals secured a new purchase and marketing agreement with Vantage Outsourcing for DEXYCU.
- Super League Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLGG) fell 8.9% to $2.05. Super League, on Friday, announced an exclusive recreational esports partnership for its upcoming new game Venture Valley.
- SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SGRP) shares fell 8.5% to $0.9510 after jumping 20% on Friday. SPAR Group, last week, named Fay DeVriese as new Chief Financial Officer.
- AIM ImmunoTech Inc (NYSE: AIM) fell 6.1% to $2.2550. On Friday, CEO Equels Thomas K. filed a Form 4 with the SEC. The insider bought 10,730 shares at an average price of $2.33.
© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Mid-Day MoversNews Penny Stocks Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas