Why Electrameccanica's Stock Is Trading Higher Today

Electrameccanica Vehicles (NASDAQ: SOLO) shares are trading higher after the company announced production for its SOLO EV will begin on Aug. 26.

Electrameccanica is a Canadian designer and manufacturer of environmentally efficient electric vehicles. The company's flagship vehicle is the purpose-built, single-seat EV called the SOLO. This three-wheeled vehicle will revolutionize the urban driving experience, including commuting, delivery and shared mobility. The SOLO provides a driving experience that is trendy, fun, affordable and environmentally friendly.

Electrameccanica shares were trading up 5.2% at $2.75 at the time of publication. The stock has a 52-week high of $6 and a 52-week low of 89 cents.

See Also:

Watch PreMarket Prep's Interview With The CEO And CFO Of Electrameccanica