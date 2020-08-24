Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Why Northern Dynasty Minerals Is Trading Lower Today
Tanzeel Akhtar , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2020 12:18pm   Comments
Share:
Why Northern Dynasty Minerals Is Trading Lower Today

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE: NAK) shares are trading lower following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the company's gold and copper mine planned for Alaska faces a roadblock by the Trump administration over environmental concerns.

Northern Dynasty Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.

Northern Dynasty Minerals shares were trading down 34.42% at 95 cents at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.49 and a 52-week low of 35 cents.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NAK)

Mid-Day Market Update: Dow Rises 1%; Sonnet BioTherapeutics Shares Spike Higher
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
42 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
61 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
44 Stocks Moving in Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: why it's movingNews Penny Stocks Commodities Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com