Why Northern Dynasty Minerals Is Trading Lower Today
Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSE: NAK) shares are trading lower following a Wall Street Journal report suggesting the company's gold and copper mine planned for Alaska faces a roadblock by the Trump administration over environmental concerns.
Northern Dynasty Minerals is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
Northern Dynasty Minerals shares were trading down 34.42% at 95 cents at the time of publication Monday. The stock has a 52-week high of $2.49 and a 52-week low of 35 cents.
