Tesla's Battery Day Invite Reveals Potential Clue Of What's To Come

Tesla Inc's (NASDAQ: TSLA) investor and battery day, which is expected to show battery technology breakthroughs, is scheduled for Sept. 22. Tesla recently updated investors on the layout of the event with a new link on the company's website, detailing the day starting with an investor update, followed immediately by a presentation about progress on battery technology.

The background of the lead image used on the page gives hints to what Tesla is looking to present when it comes to battery updates. The image represents some type of carbon nanotube or silicon nanowire.

A company working on a similar technology, Amprius, explains that this technology has a much higher energy density than currently used batteries, meaning a lighter battery can hold even more charge. This could lead to cars with significant weight reductions, while keeping a similar range, or even being able to go farther than electric vehicles sold today.

Benzinga's Take: If Tesla has this type of technology ready for large scale production, it will change the electric vehicle scene overnight. The energy density of this technology could be so high, it could even enable fully electric planes, something CEO Elon Musk has talked about in the past.

Whatever we see on battery day, it's sure to be an exciting time for all electric vehicles.

