Apple's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL) moved higher by 60.82%. Before we understand the importance of debt, let's look at how much debt Apple has.

Apple's Debt

Based on Apple’s financial statement as of July 31, 2020, long-term debt is at $94.05 billion and current debt is at $18.68 billion, amounting to $112.72 billion in total debt. Adjusted for $33.38 billion in cash-equivalents, the company's net debt is at $79.34 billion.

Investors look at the debt-ratio to understand how much financial leverage a company has. Apple has $317.34 billion in total assets, therefore making the debt-ratio 0.36. Generally speaking, a debt-ratio more than 1 means that a large portion of debt is funded by assets. As the debt-ratio increases, so the does the risk of defaulting on loans, if interest rates were to increase. Different industries have different thresholds of tolerance for debt-ratios. For example, a debt ratio of 40% might be higher for one industry, whereas normal for another.

Importance of Debt

Besides equity, debt is an important factor in the capital structure of a company, and contributes to its growth. Due to its lower financing cost compared to equity, it becomes an attractive option for executives trying to raise capital.

Interest-payment obligations can impact the cash-flow of the company. Having financial leverage also allows companies to use additional capital for business operations, allowing equity owners to retain excess profit, generated by the debt capital.